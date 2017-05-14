‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Ciara Brady Find Out The Truth About Wyatt?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from a few weeks ago teased that Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) was not everything he appeared to be. Since then, fans have learned a little bit about the Salem newcomer, but not much. One thing is for sure, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) regrets what he has done. Now, the question is, will Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) learn the truth about her new boyfriend?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

People were not sure what to think when Wyatt showed up in Salem. He and Ciara met online, and soon, they began to date. Almost immediately, Ciara was smitten with the new man in her life. However, one person was not so sure about the union. In a twist, it turns out that Theo is the one who suggested Wyatt go after Ciara and now he is regretting it.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows Soaps state that this week, Theo Carver will blurt out the truth about Wyatt. How will Ciara react? Even though Theo is trying to fix his mistake, Ciara probably won’t react the way that he thinks. Right now, she is completely smitten with her new boyfriend. In love, it is likely that she probably won’t believe Theo. If she does, then she will turn her back on both Wyatt and Theo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Vivian Jovanni is longer filming scenes for the soap opera. Serial Scoop first reported the news in December 2016. Since DOOL films several months in advance, that means it won’t be too much longer before more information about the exit is revealed. Jovanni was not fired, as some fans believe. The actress revealed in an interview with Serial Scoop that it was a mutual decision.

A post shared by Vivian Jovanni (@vivian_jovanni) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

With the news that Jovanni is leaving Days Of Our Lives, will Wyatt or Theo’s actions have something to do with it? It’s hard to say at this point. However, it won’t be easy for Ciara. She will deal with being betrayed by her boyfriend and best friend. This is not the first time she will be betrayed by someone she trusts, either. Last year, she was sexually assaulted by Chase Jennings (Jonathan McClendon). Not only was he a friend, but was her new stepbrother.

Other DOOL spoilers for the week include Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) going to Greece. He will have a plan to save Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. Unknown to Nicole, Deimos had Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) kidnap the mother and child. During the commotion, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was shot. Uncertain if he would survive, he sent Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to rescue Nicole and Holly. However, things are not going very well. Even though Holly is on a plane, Nicole refuses to leave with Eric. She is letting anger cloud her judgment.

A post shared by Vivian Jovanni (@vivian_jovanni) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Also in Greece, but for a different reason, is Chad (Billy Flynn) and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has also gone abroad. There is a big storyline that involves a cursed amulet. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad will confide in Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Will she be as superstitious as some other characters when it comes to the object?

What do you think is going to happen with Ciara and Wyatt on Days Of Our Lives? When Theo Carver blurts out the truth, how will Vivian Jovanni’s character react to the news? Will this be the beginning of her exit storyline on the NBC soap opera?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]