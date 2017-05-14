Nintendo Switch Gets Another Wii U Game ‘Shantae: Half-Genie Hero’, ‘Pokemon Star’ Anticipated In E3 2017

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is heading to the Nintendo Switch this summer. The hit Wii U game has been confirmed to be ported to the console both in digital and physical formats.

Game developer WayForward recently announced on Twitter that the popular indie platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero will be making its way to Nintendo Switch. The game, which was originally released back in December 2016, is going to be the newest addition to the Wii U games ported to Nintendo’s newest console. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is the fourth installment of the franchise and the first to be compatible with HD consoles.

The side-scrolling adventure game boasts a very colorful 3D animation and challenging gameplay. In the Nintendo Switch version, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero will get exclusive features which include a whopping 150 HD Rumble events. WayForward did not spill any further details about the events, but fans can expect that it’ll be a good addition to the game.

Aside from the exclusive features for Nintendo Switch, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is expected to have the same gameplay as to its other versions. In the game, players will play as Shantae who uses her hair to attack enemies. She also discovers different dances for her to transform into different things.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer! Feel the beat with all new HD Rumble! Full details coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/WNTSGxYiSg — WayForward (@WayForward) May 11, 2017

Aside from Wii U, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is already available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and PS Vita. The said versions were quite a big hit so many are expecting the same for Nintendo Switch.

As of this writing, no exact date of release has been confirmed yet. However, players can expect further details about Shantae: Half-Genie Hero for Nintendo Switch in the next weeks to come.

This is not the first time a Wii U game gets ported in Nintendo Switch. Last month, an expanded version of Mario Kart 8 had been released for the platform. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe became an instant hit and immediately broke sales records for the series.

Recently, Minecraft also got its Nintendo Switch version. The massive hit video game is considered to be one of the biggest Wii U game release for Nintendo Switch, leading fans to be optimistic that more will be ported to the console soon. According to reports, Minecraft will have the same features in other console versions including multiplayer mini-games, Battle and Tumble.

Meanwhile, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that a Pokemon game will finally be available for Nintendo Switch. It has been speculated that Nintendo will announce a Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch in E3 2017, which could be the biggest announcement of the event.

Rumors are suggesting that it could be the Pokemon Star, which has been previously reported to be a Nintendo Switch title. However, Nintendo still has no answers about the rumored Pokemon Star, though it could really fit perfectly for the Switch.

With the upcoming games lined up for Nintendo Switch, many are quick to notice how the company seems to be stepping up in terms of high-end games. The biggest names in the gaming industry already expressed their interest in releasing more of their major games in the Nintendo Switch.

In fact, EA recently announced that they are looking forward to releasing more games for the latest console.

“We have a tremendous relationship with Nintendo and have done for many, many years and are excited by the fact that they have come out very strong and are bringing in a whole new player base into the ecosystem. We continue to be bullish on it and are looking at other titles that we might bring to the Switch.”

[Featured Image by Shantae: Half-Genie Hero/ WayForward]