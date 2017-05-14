Mariah Carey Relationship: Cannon Reason For Split From Tanaka, Couple Still Said To Be Reuniting

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are making headlines once more for their closeness since their public divorce. The stars, who are parents to twins Moroccan and Monroe, split amicably in December 2014, and finalized their divorce this past fall. The former couple have ensured to co-parent their children and spend family time together for various holidays and events.

.@MariahCarey and @NickCannon hosted a party for Roc and Roe last night pic.twitter.com/ql4jh4wlqL — Mariah Trends (@MariahTrends) May 14, 2017

However, since Carey ended her short-lived romance with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, the America’s Got Talent host has been more present in the life of his superstar ex. The former flames have been spotted out having dinners together, and Cannon’s own words recently about Carey and he always being “official” got a buzz started that the two are working towards a full reconciliation of their relationship.

An insider gave insight into the stars and their family, as well as to what they may be working towards, for the sake of the children. Radar reported the words of the source regarding Mariah and Nick’s bond.

“Obviously the kids want nothing more than for their parents to get back together, They definitely still love each other and Mariah is realizing that maybe no man on the planet that will tolerate her like Nick will. “

Cannon made it no secret that he did not approve of the romance between Carey and her boy toy, Bryan Tanaka. The star host went so far as to tell Howard Stern during an interview, that he believed the whole relationship was fake and purely for publicity. US Weekly relayed Cannon’s words from the interview with Stern.

“I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story. That s–t is like a soap opera…This is the world that we’re in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that s–t is silly.”

In the interview, Cannon went on, however, to state that he will always have love for Mariah, saying “I love Mariah. I’ll never stop loving her. She gave me two, amazing beautiful gifts. We talk every day.”

It seems that Cannon’s words about Tanaka and about his love for Mariah resulted in the demise of the relationship with Bryan. The two have allegedly been getting cozy and spending more time together ever since.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Split After Nearly 5 Months of Dating https://t.co/4DAL1uGPso #celeb #celebrities #celebrity — The Ultimate Source (@theultsrc) May 11, 2017

Radar shared the words of the alleged insider regarding the impact that Nick had on Mariah’s decision to end things with her boy toy back up dancer.

“Mariah even told Nick that he is the reason that she actually left Bryan. Nick has been staying over Mariah’s place almost every night. Although Mariah is trying to tell her camp that they are just still close friends and co-parents, everyone can see what’s going on!”

There is no question that Mariah Carey could use some stability after dramatic recent months. Carey had been engaged and then dumped by the billionaire businessman to whom she planned to wed. In addition, her troubled sister was in the headlines for addiction and prostitution charges, as well as for calling out Mariah for not helping her when she was in need.

Just when Carey was set to ring in the new year on the arm of a new lover and leave the drama of 2016 behind, she gave an unfortunate performance at the ball drop in New York City, which had media and fans talking for months.

Although Tanaka and Carey seemed solid and like a legitimate couple two months in, the relationship clearly was not to be and it seems that Mariah is seeking a return to her former life with Cannon, who never fails to gush over the diva.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]