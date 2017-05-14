Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: Are Park Bo Young And Park Hyung Sik Real-Life Lovers?

In case you have missed the buzz, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik are the stars of South Korean television drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. Park Bo Young plays Do Bong Soon, a young woman who was born with superhuman strength, a hereditary condition that is passed through the female members of her family. Park Hyung Sik co-stars as Ahn Min-Hyuk, the slightly oddball CEO of a computer game company, and a man who hides his pain behind a veneer of playful rebelliousness. The couple meet when Park Bo Young’s character is hired as bodyguard for the rich young man.

The show revolves around a series of kidnapping cases that Do Bong Soon is determined to solve after her friend is targeted. It becomes clear that there is a magnetic attraction between the tycoon and his bodyguard. The attraction comes over so well on TV that rumors are now suggesting that Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik are lovers in real life.

According to Korea Portal, fans of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon believe that the onscreen chemistry between Park Bo Young And Park Hyung Sik is so strong, that many fans of the show believe that they are a real life couple.

According to All KPop, Park Bo Young recently told Woman Sense, that even the staff on Strong Woman Do Bong Soon thought that she was dating Park Hyung Sik in real life. Sadly, for the fans, who hope that the young stars are dating, Park Bo Young also said that “there is no way that she and Park Hyung Sik will ever date” in real life. She did however admit that there were occasions during filming that Park Bo Young “truly made her heart pound.”

One such instance was whilst the couple were filming a kissing scene in a park as the cherry blossom fell around them.

“That scene was hectic. There were a lot of people watching so I told that we should finish it fast and leave. In the scene, Hyung Sik said to me, ‘Please like me. Please look at me’, and my heart was pounding before I knew it.”

So, What Does Park Bo Young Want From A Man?

If Park Bo Young is not attracted to Park Hyung Sik, then what is she looking for in a man? According to Soompi, she likes men who are fun, direct, and who can express their emotions.

“I like men who straightforwardly express their emotions. Up until now, there hasn’t been anyone who’s directly said, ‘I think I like you.’ For some reason, I think it’s cool when a guy just swoops into your life.” “It’s a bonus if he has a lot of cute antics, since I have none myself.”

According to Soompi, Park Bo Young was the main reason that Park Hyung Sik agreed to appear on Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and he admitted that he loved working with her.

“I felt that it would be stupid of me to say no to this kind of project. And then I learned that my co-star would be actress Park Bo Young, which is when I decided that I absolutely had to do this project. Everyone around me was very jealous.” “I really loved Park Bo Young. She’s that lovable. She really was Do Bong Soon and, because Park Bo Young truly was Do Bong Soon, I loved her. I wanted to love her more but unfortunately the show ended.”

In Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the characters played by Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, fell in love at first sight. In real life it seems that the actors enjoyed working together, but a real-life romance doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

