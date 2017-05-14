Justin Bieber Scores Sixth UK No. 1 With Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ Remix

Justin Bieber has helped Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee score their first UK No.1 single as the “Despacito” remix reached the top of the British Official Singles Chart on Friday.

While the UK chart-topping feat is the first for the Puerto Rican superstars, it’s not for Justin Bieber.

“Despacito” is the Canadian icon’s sixth UK No. 1, and his second this year.

In fact, the Biebs’ chart slayage is especially impressive. Justin replaced himself at the top of the U.K. singles chart for a second time, after the remix debuted in the top spot last week with DJ Khaled’s summer smash “I’m The One.”

The first time Bieber replaced himself from No. 1 was in November 2015 when “Love Yourself” dethroned “Sorry” on the Official Singles Chart.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Despacito” is the first foreign language song to reach No. 1 since South Korean Psy’s “Gangnam Style” shot to the top in 2012.

Getting more specific, the last time a Spanish language song topped the UK chart was back in October 2011, when Sak Noel “Loca People” ruled the chart.

Additionally, Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are the first Puerto Rican artists to have a UK No. 1 single since Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” in August 1999.

As noted two weeks ago, “Despacito” become the first predominantly Spanish-language song to break into the Billboard’s Top 10 since “Macarena” over 20 years ago.

How did “Despacito” rise to the summit of the UK singles chart?

The official Charts company reports the remix punched in 31,000 downloads and 6.2 million streams this week to secure the Official Singles Chart zenith.

.@JustinBieber has scored his 6th UK Number 1 and has replaced himself at the top of the Official Singles Chart https://t.co/1UuGQHLiuF pic.twitter.com/RtpwfspiJA — Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 12, 2017

For those unaware of the “Despacito” story, the original song was already a global smash, especially in Spanish-speaking markets. Yankee and Fonsi are two of the most successful stars in Latin music, but their latest hit is their biggest to date.

Then, after seemingly peaking at No. 48 on U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, Justin Bieber’s remix reignited its chart journey, first blasting to No. 9 on the Hot 100 before rising to No. 4, and No. 3 this week.

After the remix’s April 18 release, “Despacito” entered the Top 10 in multiple countries and topped a slew of markets. Music industry analysts have since noted the Justin Bieber factor was the catalyst to that. Notably, the Biebs sings in Spanish on the song for the first time.

“Let me tell you, Latino girls are loving Bieber’s Spanish!” We spoke to @LuisFonsi about his No.1 Bieber collab https://t.co/pamStjFN6j pic.twitter.com/NIKqtaOYdb — Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 13, 2017

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Fonsi gushed, “It’s amazing, I’m honored.”

He added, “It’s my first Number 1 in the UK so it’s definitely a special one. I released the original song earlier this year and it’s slowly found its way to the top of the charts around the world.”

“I’m so happy this song has connected with people even if they don’t necessarily understand the lyrics – it’s great to see people enjoying the vibe and feel of it,” Fonsi continued.

“Thank you to Daddy Yankee who is a great artist and a good friend, and now Justin Bieber for jumping on the song simply because he loved the record. Let me tell you, Latino girls are loving Bieber’s Spanish right now,” he concluded.

As aforementioned, the good news continues for Justin Bieber.

The pop icon’s “I’m The One” may have dropped on the UK singles chart after bagging the top spot last week with fellow featured artists, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, and Quavo from Atlanta rap trio Migos — but the breezy hip-hop ham is still buoyant around the world.

Earlier this week, “I’m The One” debuted at No. 1 atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

It marks the fourth No. 1 for Bieber, following his No. 1’s with “What Do You Mean?” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” and now “I’m The One.”

The song’s debut also marks the second time the Biebs has debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100. The last time he did so was with “What Do You Mean” in September 2015.

Justin has made history as the first male artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and is the third artist of all time to do so after Mariah Carey and Britney Spears.

Currently, “I’m The One” is No. 1 on the Canadian Billboard Hot 100, with “Despacito” at No. 2.

“Despacito” is No. 1 in Austria’s Top 40 chart with “I’m The One” in at No. 2.

Over in Australia, which is a huge market, “I’m The One” remains at No.1 after launching on the ARIA singles chart at No. 1 last week.

“I’m The One” also tops Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart this week. Similar No.1’s, Top 5’s and Top 10 chart rankings are repeated around the world for this song and “Despacito.”

[Featured Image By Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images]