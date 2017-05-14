Kelly Ripa Betrayed By ABC! Network Reportedly Letting Ryan Seacrest Call The Shots On ‘Live’

Over a week has passed since Kelly Ripa introduced Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host on Live and signs of trouble are already looming. Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports that Seacrest’s headstrong mentality is creating problems with Ripa, who wants more control over her show.

Seacrest has a lot of projects in the works. Along with his co-hosting duties, Seacrest has his own radio show and produces two reality TV series. He is also rumored to be in talks to host ABC’s reboot of American Idol, which would only add more to his busy schedule. For Ripa, her daytime talk show is everything she has, and even Andy Cohen offered Seacrest a bit of advice moving forward.

“I think he should not underestimate how smart she is. I just don’t think he should underestimate her in any way. She’s smart. She’s been doing that show for a long time. She’s a businesswoman, a great mom, and just don’t underestimate her.”

Given Seacrest’s busy schedule, Ripa is reportedly worried about his commitment. In fact, Seacrest currently resides in Los Angeles and flies out to New York every week to film Live. Producers have even been forced to film Friday’s show on Thursday night to help alleviate his schedule.

“He will fly in on Sunday nights, and leave Thursday after taping two shows,” an inside source revealed. “Kelly fears that he is treating Live as a part time job.”

Seacrest hasn’t shown any desire to permanently move to New York for the show. The majority of his other projects takes place in California, so it doesn’t really make sense for him to pick up and move. Fans can only hope that Ripa and Seacrest can work out their differences and avoid another Michael Strahan fiasco.

According to Fox News, Kelly Ripa is doing everything in her power to avoid another betrayal. The only problem is that it sounds like Seacrest will be hosting American Idol when ABC unveils it later next year. Will he be forced to leave Live to take on Idol?

“This isn’t some spur-of-the-moment deal,” an insider explained. “It’s a part of his move to ABC. It’s a no-brainer. He took the job for Idol and to host Live. It’s the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over. They’ll have to announce it before upfronts.”

That said, a rep of Seacrest debunked the rumors and claims that his co-hosting job has nothing to do with a potential American Idol gig. Although the rep admitted that Seacrest is in talks about hosting the singing competition, his focus is working with Ripa on Live. It even sounds like Ripa knows about Seacrest’s involvement on the other show, which is important given how things played out with Strahan.

“Kelly is in the loop,” the insider revealed. “She had approval over the co-host, so Ryan was her first choice. It was a very calculated decision by the network and by her. Everyone is thrilled. They’ve know [sic] each other 15 years…”

The source added that Seacrest doesn’t want to do anything to hurt his future on the daytime talk show. He’s also excited about living temporarily in New York and has nothing but good things to say about his new job. According to Daily Mail, Seacrest’s relationship with Ripa is rock solid, and they are very good about communicating with each other. This is undoubtedly a welcome change for Ripa, who was blindsided when Strahan decided to leave the show for a spot on Good Morning America.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have not addressed the rumors surrounding the show.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC.

