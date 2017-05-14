Robert Griffin III And Girlfriend Grete Sadeiko Announce Engagement And Pregnancy On Instagram

Robert Griffin III is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend Grete Sadeiko. The NFL star and his girlfriend announced their engagement on Saturday with a post to Sadeiko’s Instagram account. Sadeiko also said on Instagram that she was pregnant and that they were expecting their first child in June.

Griffin, 27, proposed to Grete Sadeiko, a Florida State University (FSU) track star, during a day out to the beach in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, a post to Sadeiko’s Instagram revealed.

Griffin proposed while dressed in a red suit. A photo uploaded to Sadeiko’s Instagram shows the NFL star, popularly known as RG3, on his knees, while proposing to his girlfriend in front of a small audience of friends or relatives.

Grete, of course, said “Yes.”

“Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever,” Sadeiko wrote on Instagram.

“The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world.”

Sadeiko, 23, a blond beauty from Estonia, is a heptathlete studying Psychology at Florida State University. She established herself as one of Estonia’s top junior athletes after finishing fourth at the 2010 World Junior Championships, according to Heavy.

She broke a 24-year-old Florida State University heptathlon record in 2014. She comes from a family of athletes. Her 27-year-old sister Grit is one of the world’s top heptathletes. Grit won gold in the heptathlon at the U23 Championships in 2011.

The women’s heptathlon contested in the Olympics and in the IAAF World Championships consists, traditionally, of the 100 meters hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, 800 meters, javelin throw, and 200 meters. It was introduced in the 1980s to replace the pentathlon and was first contested at the Olympics in 1984.

This is Griffin’s second marriage. His engagement to Sadeiko comes just after he finalized his divorce from college sweetheart and ex-wife Rebecca Liddicoat after they married in July of 2013, TMZ reported. The two met through mutual friends in 2009 and became engaged in October of 2010. Griffin was playing for Baylor at the time.

Griffin announced Liddicoat’s pregnancy on Twitter in February of 2015 and their daughter Reese Ann Griffin was born in May of the same year.

Griffin was still married and living with Liddicoat when he began dating Sadeiko.

Sources said Griffin and Sadeiko met accidentally on Instagram in January of 2016, only eight months after Liddicoat gave birth to their daughter. They began dating after communicating briefly on Instagram. Liddicoat was unaware of the blossoming romance until April.

Griffin and Liddicoat separated after Liddicoat discovered that her husband was dating another woman, TMZ reported. The two continued living apart until the divorce was finalized.

Sources close to the couple said that Liddicoat was absolutely devastated when she learned that Griffin was dating another woman and cheating on her. According to the sources, Liddicoat made frantic efforts to save her marriage but finally gave up after she learned that RG3 has started the process of filing for divorce in August of 2016. It must have been clear to Liddicoat that all hopes of reconciliation were lost after photos emerged on webloids showing Griffin and Sadeiko with tattoos of each other’s names on their forearms.

Griffin actually had Sadeiko’s name tattooed on his forearm in cursive.

It is not known that the couple quarreled before Griffin met Sadeiko.

Griffin, a former Redskins, played five games with the Cleveland Browns last season. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes from 886 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions, according to Bleacher Report. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

