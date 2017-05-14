‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Makes A Move, Ridge Makes Brooke An offer

The Bold and the Beautiful is really piling on the drama and tension this month. Spoilers indicate that fans should prepare themselves for a week of life-changing maneuvers, decisions, and confrontations on their favorite CBS soap.

Here’s what’s going down on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Monday, May 15

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday say that Bill (Don Diamont) will inform Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Thomas (Pierson Fodé) has cost them both financially by siding with Sally (Courtney Hope). Bill, who really wanted the Spectra property, will be furious. Ridge will shut his rival down, but inside he knows that Bill is right. His next move will be to berate his son about his relationship with Sally.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas comes to Sally’s rescue during her greatest hour of need. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YOpLQJiNXz pic.twitter.com/kS42a47Zpd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 11, 2017

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps show that Zende (Rome Flynn) will be offered a major opportunity, the kind he has always dreamed of, at Forrester Creations. Ridge will take a look at his sketches and offer him a trial job as a designer.

Tuesday, May 16

The Tuesday episode will be filled with some serious hostility. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will be chewing Thomas out for his move to save Sally. He’ll be more upset with his son than he anticipated, but it’s because he knows that the Forresters will be quick to turn on Thomas to save the company.

Thomas may have gotten his relationship with Sally back on track, but his decision can only lead to disaster.

Meanwhile, spoilers also suggest that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will see Bill a little more clearly this week. She already knows that Bill has quite the temper, but on Tuesday she’ll see him really explode over his botched plans for the Spectra property. Brooke has already been thinking twice about her decision to marry Bill. Will this episode give her cold feet?

Wednesday, May 17

On Wednesday, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will pay Brooke a visit. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that she will ask Brooke to really think about her feelings for Ridge before she walks down the aisle with Bill. Quinn has nothing but good motives for reaching out to Brooke, but SoapHub suggests that her move could have an unintentional effect.

If Quinn's looks could kill… ????#BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Quinn approaches Brooke because she wants to clear things up. She wants Brooke to know that what happened between her and Ridge is over and done with. It was a mistake and nothing more. She wants Brooke to know that she is the one Ridge loves.

However, her speech will only serve to remind Brooke that Ridge can’t be trusted. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that after her conversation with Quinn, Brooke will only be more determined to choose Bill.

Meanwhile, RJ (Anthony Turpel) will confide in Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) about how he wants Bill out of his and his mom’s lives.

Thursday, May 18

Things get even more interesting on Thursday. Spoilers for this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful say that though Brooke seems resolved to marry Bill, Ridge has one last trick up his sleeve. He’ll make Brooke an offer she can’t refuse. The two will meet and Ridge will promise Brooke something really special on the condition that she backs out of the wedding. Will Brooke bite?

Meanwhile, spoilers also tease that Quinn will make a move in an effort to set things right. Does this have something to do with her and Ridge’s fling? Will she try — again — to make Brooke see that Ridge is the one for her (and not Bill)?

Friday, May 19

The Friday episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will leave viewers on a cliffhanger, with Bill and Ridge waiting for Brooke’s decision.

Brooke is ready to settle down. She’s too old to be going back and forth between these two men. She has to make a decision now, and she has to get it right. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Bill will issue an ultimatum: if she chooses Ridge, he’s gone for good. There’s no going back.

“I’m yours, forever and a day.” ????????????????????????#BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on May 4, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Will this threat drive Brooke to choose Bill? Or will Quinn’s words and Ridge’s offer lead her to dump Bill and choose Ridge? But, more importantly, how long will it take before she regrets her decision?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Here comes the bride… but who will she choose as the groom?! ???? ???? Find out this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/jaNXfYy8hp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]