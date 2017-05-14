OnePlus 5 Specs Vs Galaxy S8: It Seems Samsung Has A Real Reason To Worry

The OnePlus 5’s release date is getting near, and Samsung might just have a reason to worry. The Galaxy S8, like its predecessors, is turning out to be the best smartphone of the year (so far), but that might change when the Chinese flagship arrives this summer.

OnePlus 5 Latest Leak

The latest leak may have just confirmed the previous rumors surrounding OnePlus 5. The online retailer Geekbuying listed the device on its website with its complete specifications. By the looks of it, the smartphone may be on even grounds with the Galaxy S8 regarding performance, or it may actually be better.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5 should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip with an octa-core 2.35GHz CPU and an Adreno 540 GPU. It should also come with 64GB internal storage, 2K display, and Android Nougat onboard. What might make the OnePlus flagship better than its competitor is its 8GB RAM, whereas Samsung only has 4GB of RAM.

Another feature that the Galaxy S8 does not have is the 23-megapixel dual-camera set-up at the back of the OnePlus 5. Samsung’s flagship, despite having a single-lens rear camera, still takes better photos than other smartphones today. So, even though the Chinese company’s bet has the advantage of having dual cameras, it might still have a hard time beating the Galaxy in that aspect.

Other than these, the OnePlus 5 listing also mentioned a 16-megapixel camera at the front and 4,000 mAh battery. All these can be had for $449 as listed on the website. That is almost half the price of the Galaxy S8. Out of all these specs, the price is Samsung’s real reason to worry.

Because both are Android phones, it is easy to compare the two and right now, the competition is very close if these leaks are accurate. There is no doubt that more consumers will consider the OnePlus 5 over the Galaxy S8 if they think that they can get the same performance for half the price. However, of course, the design will also play a factor, which will be discussed below.

It is quite surprising that the web page is very detailed in its specifications, so there are some doubts that the information is legit. According to BGR, the specs listed may have just been taken from circulating rumors, and that is why they are in line with the most prevalent ones. The website might also have official sources from which they got these details, so there is no real way to know if fans can trust this website until the OnePlus 5 has been officially launched.

OnePlus 5 Design Leaked Again

Previously, the Inquisitr reported that the dual-camera set-up at the back would be arranged horizontally instead of vertically as was widely believed. This is further corroborated by co-founder Carl Pei, who recently teased a phone that is believed to be the OnePlus 5 with this set-up in Instagram Stories.

However, the latest leak by the tipster @mmddj_china on Twitter reveals vertical dual cameras. SlashLeaks also posted photos of the OnePlus 5 with the same set-up, leading fans to be conflicted on which to believe.

But vertical or horizontal, the OnePlus 5 should look sleek at the rear. What matters is its façade, which will compete with the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display. Unfortunately, the Chinese smartphone will fall short at this facet as the Samsung flagship is dubbed the most beautiful phone to date.

The inclusion of the home button with the fingerprint scanner will be the OnePlus 5’s downfall. This year is the year where flagships do not have room for the physical home button anymore, so the OnePlus flagship will stick out in a bad way.

However, when it comes to specs and price, it will be hard to beat the OnePlus 5, which might be able to entice more consumers because of its affordability. The OnePlus 3 and 3T are successful devices in spite of competing with the Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7, so there is hope that their successor this year will be even bigger.

[Featured Image by Răzvan Băltărețu/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-SA 2.0]