‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 5 Confirmed: ’99’ Cast Will Return For At Least One More Season

Fox’s chaotic police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return for at least one more season, with a surprise renewal announcement from the network. The show is currently airing its fourth season on Fox, and the network must be pleased with its successes considering the decision to bring back the sitcom for another outing later this year.

According to Variety, despite seeing a dip in its ratings this season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is still one of Fox’s longest-running comedies, set to hit its 100th episode in the upcoming fifth season. At the same time, with two Golden Globes, Creative Arts Emmys and Emmy nominations for star Andre Braugher to its name, the case for renewing Brooklyn Nine-Nine was a strong one.

The single-camera sitcom, which first aired on Fox in 2013 stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon, Dirk Blocker and Braugher as the team in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. Following a critically acclaimed first season, Fox has consistently renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for new seasons each year since, with the fourth and most recent season currently airing on the network each Tuesday.

Fox’s 11th-hour renewal of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is likely to please co-showrunner Dan Goor, who in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, said he was “hopeful” of getting more episodes.

BOO YA! Get ready for Season 5 of #Brooklyn99! ???? pic.twitter.com/j3SjmhCoNb — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@Brooklyn99FOX) May 12, 2017

“We did not write this [Season 4 finale] as a series finale, so if it is the series finale, we will all be upset,” he responded when asked about the show’s future. “But we are very hopeful, and we’ve received a lot of support from [Fox chairmen] Gary Newman and Dana [Walden].”

When confirming the show’s renewal, Fox also revealed that Andy Samberg will reprise his lead role as Jake Peralta in the sitcom, whilst the rest of the show’s core supporting cast are also expected to sign up for the forthcoming season. However, that will ultimately depend on how the show’s currently airing fourth season concludes.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘The Catch’ Canceled By ABC: Shonda Rhimes Rom-Com Won’t Return For Third Season

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Has An Overlooked Character Already Predicted How The Show Will End?

‘The Good Fight’ Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, And Everything We Know

Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunners Dan Goor and Michael Shur are perhaps best known for their work on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Schur created the local government sitcom which ran between 2009 and 2015, whilst Goor served as a writer, producer, and director for the show before the pair created Brooklyn Nine-Nine together.

Similarities are often drawn between Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation, which starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana. Much like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, its predecessor was well loved for its supporting and ensemble cast, which included Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Schneider, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, following its conclusion in 2015, several Parks and Recreation cast members have made appearances in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In the show’s current season, Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry Gergich in Parks and Recreation, popped in as a slightly racist and homophobic Florida sheriff. Meanwhile, Ron Swanson actor Nick Offerman made an appearance in the show’s third season to play Frederick, Captain Holt’s ex-boyfriend. The appearance was well received by the two shows’ mutual fans.

Actress Amy Poehler, who played Parks and Recreation’s lead protagonist Leslie Knope, has even visited the set of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the past, however, she’s yet to make a cameo appearance in the Fox sitcom.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently airing its fourth season on Fox and will return for a fifth later this year.

[Featured Image by Fox]