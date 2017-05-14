In only a matter of a few weeks, it seems Demi Lovato may be spending time with a potential new boyfriend. The potential suitor is none other than MMA fighter, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

While the pair – seated cozily next to each other at Saturday night’s 2017 UFC 211 – displayed no physical signs that they were courting, we know that Demi Lovato is back on the market after her recent split from ex-boyfriend Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos.

Fans were devastated when rumors of Demi Lovato’s break-up with Domba began to circulate widely after she had liked and commented on a few of her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama’s, Instagram posts.

“Lookin a little pasty there…”

Lovato added a flirtatious emoji at the end of the message. Ex-boyfriend Valderrama and Lovato haven’t had any contact since their break-up in mid-2016, so this recent activity has been the source of many a social buzz and juicy rumors.

However, that might have all changed now. After Demi Lovato was spotted watching the UFC 211 with “Cowboy” Cerrone, fans are feeling confused all over again.

13 De Maio – Demi Lovato com Hans Molenkamp e Donald Cerrone no UFC 211 em Dallas, Texas pic.twitter.com/MgqaGnoNN3 — Portal Demi (@sitepdemi) May 14, 2017

Lmao is Demi Lovato with cowboy cerrone? This girl has them lined up ???????????????????? — Alexis (@LexyNataliaaa) May 14, 2017

According to PEOPLE, Grammy nominee Lovato it was first suspected that MMA fighter Cerrone could be her new boyfriend when the two of them were involved in a “quick fling.” Lovato was also swept off her feet in a brief romance with another UFC fighter, Luke Rockhold, but soon left him to reunite with her most recnet boyfriend, Bomba Vasconcelos.

Lovato and her former boyfriend made a cute couple, affectionately known as “Domba,” and were openly engaged in amorous public displays of affection under the full gaze of excited fans. Just recently, Vasconcelos posted an adorable message to Lovato on Instagram.

I miss you soo much! A post shared by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Also in April, Demi Lovato appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her soon-to-be-released YouTube documentary, “I Am: Demi Lovato.” While on the show, Lovato told Ellen that she was “very happy” and that “life is really good.” She even gushed about the hunky fighter’s looks when she told Ellen “Isn’t he cute? He’s so cute!”

Not long after that is when E! News confirmed that Demi Lovato had separated from her MMA fighter boyfriend, citing a source that allegedly said that “She broke it off with him.” Lovato also deleted all of the pictures with her former boyfriend from social media. Ouch.

Or maybe not so ouch. It was also reported that someone in Domba’s inner circle had said that there was no “bad blood” between them and that the couple had merely decided that they were “not meant to be.” It happens.

However, the source was also quoted as saying that “Demi loves being in a relationship, but she is ready to be single for a little while.” Does this mean that Lovato accompanying Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to the UFC 211 was completely platonic? Perhaps.

There’s no doubt that Lovato seems to have a taste for boyfriends who are MMA fighter, considering both of her last two boyfriends were competitors, though never at the UFC 211 level.

It was a moment when, during Saturday night’s UFC 211 event, a camera caught Demi Lovato in the audience and focused on her, that fans went crazy with speculation after seeing Cerrone right next to her. And of course, knowing her affection for MMA guys, well, the dots aren’t hard to join.

It’s very common to spot celebrities at UFC 211 events, so of course, there’s no reason to believe that their seating arrangement was anything more than a coincidence. Another motivation for Lovato to be in attendance is that she has been training with the MMA recently.

In an interview with US Weekly, the 24-year-old singer said that she was finding her workouts very “therapeutic.”

“I feel the most confident when I’m in the gym. Whenever I’m training — whether it’s boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu. I stay confident in my own life by daily affirmations — looking in the mirror, telling myself I’m beautiful no matter what and just learning to accept my flaws for what they are and knowing that, you know, my curves are beautiful, and I am who I am. I hope to inspire [young women] by getting in the gym, getting healthy, feeling comfortable in their skin.”

While you’re waiting for confirmation of Demi’s potential new boyfriend, be sure to look out for “I Am: Demi Lovato” airing soon on YouTube.

Singer, writer, humanitarian. Get to know the real @ddlovato in “I Am: Demi Lovato.” Coming soon, exclusively on YouTube pic.twitter.com/WsvAF5ehIP — YouTube (@YouTube) May 5, 2017

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/AP Images]