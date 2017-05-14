‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11: Will Amy And Sheldon Get Married In New Season?

The Big Bang Theory Season 11’s premiere episode is set to reveal whether Amy (Mayim Bialik) says a big “Yes” to Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) marriage proposal or whether she is too shocked to give him an immediate answer. If she accepts his proposal, there is a possibility that some of the episodes in The Big Bang Theory Season 11 might focus on their potential wedding and their wedding agreement.

Executive producer Steve Molaro, however, refuses to confirm that in Big Bang Theory Season 11, Sheldon and Amy might set a wedding date and walk down the aisle. He told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that he had no idea whether Shamy fans would get to see wedding planning in the new season.

Speaking of whether Sheldon and Amy’s wedding planning might imitate their slow-moving relationship, Steve Molaro said that it did not feel weird when things go slow with them, but the couple had come a long way from Sheldon’s resistance-to-change days.

“I think when things go slow with them, it doesn’t feel artificial or weird, it feels very much in line with Sheldon’s resistance to change, but you also look back at how far they’ve come. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I am looking forward to it.”

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 finale, “The Long Distance Dissonance,” saw Sheldon taking the first flight out of LAX for New Jersey after Ramona (Riki Lindhome) kissed him on his lips. In the closing moments of the episode, Amy opened her apartment door after hearing Sheldon’s signature three knocks and found him down on one knee holding a ring. The episode ended with Sheldon asking his girlfriend, “Will you marry me.”

It seems highly unlikely that Amy will take a step back and not say “Yes.” She has been expecting a proposal since she got to know about the ring in Big Bang Theory Season 9. Steve Molaro told the Hollywood Reporter (THR) that any viewer would imagine that Amy would say “Yes,” but he also said that the viewers, too, know what propelled him there.

“It’s an interesting situation and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

He did not rule out the possibility that there might be some problem when Amy finds out that Ramona kissed Sheldon.

“We were careful to keep Sheldon an innocent bystander in all this [Ramona’s romantic gestures] but another woman being the impetus? If I’m Amy, I’m not sure how I feel about that. She knows she loves Sheldon and he’s here in front of me … but it’s a really interesting situation.”

Speaking of other characters, Steve Molaro told THR that in Big Bang Theory Season 11, they were opening a “fresh page” for all the characters, adding that they were ready to start some new adventures both on the personal and professional fronts.

“What’s nice about season 11 is we’re on a fresh page in a lot of their lives and we’re ready to start some new adventures personally and professionally and it’s going to be fun to dig into that. Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are still figuring out how to be parents; Penny (Kaley Cuoco) seems a little unhappy at her job; Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and all the guys are ready to take on the next scientific frontier that they’re going to tackle. It seems like it’s ripe for them to boldly go where ever they’re going to boldly go.”

And, Raj will be seen dealing with his new living arrangement as he begins living over Bert’s (Brian Posehn) garage.

CBS renewed The Big Bang Theory for two more seasons in March. All the original stars have inked their new contracts and will be returning to star in Season 11 and Season 12.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 is expected to premiere sometime in the fall. And the new season may or may not open with a time jump.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]