‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Week Of May 15-19, 2017

The Young and The Restless day-to-day spoilers for the week of May 15-19 hint that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) might not like what she finds when sneaking off to visit Billy (Jason Thompson). Will she find him in a compromising position with his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after he promised her that is was “Philly” he wanted and not “Villy”? Julie Chen makes a guest appearance as herself on Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) GC Buzz, and Hilary couldn’t be more delighted to meet her hero. Why is Cane (Daniel Goddard) spying on Billy? Ashley (Eileen Davidson) confronts her mother (Dina), while Ashley’s daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) comes clean to her mother about her investment in the Dina setup. Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) will finalize their deal.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday, May 15, 2017: Will A Change of Scenery Mean a Change of Heart For Billy and Victoria?

According to We Love Soaps, the Brash & Sassy crew arrive in Los Angeles. Victoria will accomplish the perfunctory business duties but she will really be thinking of using this change of setting to win Billy over. When Billy sings her praises, she seizes the opportunity to make dinner reservations for the two of them.

Ashley rubs salt in Phyllis’s raw wound about Billy being with Victoria in sunny California. Phyllis and Ashley have words before Phyllis rushes out. Unable to get Ashley’s words out of her head, Phyllis calls Billy. Unfortunately, Billy cuts Phyllis off abruptly leaving her bewildered.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) also tells her mother Ashley that she was the one who contacted Dina (Marla Adams) in the first place. Ashley is upset with Abby, but Abby says that no harm was done. Abby will say that Dina was an “absolute ice queen.”

Cane (Daniel Goddard) has plans to sabotage Billy by asking some people to spy on Billy. Although Billy may face some heat this week, The Young and The Restless spoilers indicate that Billy could find out Cane’s dirty little secret as counter-leverage in the future.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Tuesday, May 16, 2017: Phyllis Surprises Billy

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week May 15-19. Ashley has a tense reunion with her mother, Dina. https://t.co/V9pYMbYzTw #YR pic.twitter.com/vaM7rxPXdP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 14, 2017

The time has come for Ashley to face her past, and the mother-daughter reunion turns ugly. Ashley digs up the past and things flare up between her and Dina, and Dina is not willing to back down or take responsibility for the past.

Phyllis pitches up in Hollywood to surprise her boyfriend Billy. She arrives at his hotel and intends to keep a close eye on him and Victoria.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Wednesday, May 17, 2017: Julie Chen Meets Hilary

This week, #YR takes a trip to Los Angeles! Plus, don't miss special guest star @JulieChen. pic.twitter.com/0OCgqflyQ4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 14, 2017

We Love Soaps reports that Hilary will meet her idol, Julie Chen, and asks her if she can interview her. The Talk’s Julie will be playing herself in this cameo and will even fluster a star-struck Hilary!

The amazing @juliechencbs gives a FIRST LOOK at her guest appearance on Y&R! Hilary Curtis and Julie meet in LA May 17th. Don’t miss it! @mishaelmorgan #YR #repost A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Neil and Devon finalize the deal with Dina. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) warns them about Dina, but they are confident in their ability to handle her. They sign the paperwork necessary to seal the deal.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Thursday, May 18, 2017: Chelsea on the Hunt

Here's to our #WCW this week… Abby Newman herself, @mel_ordway! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is still hunting down Adam’s killer. She cross-questions Victor (Eric Braeden) and believes that he is withholding information from her. Chelsea will demand that Victor gives her all his information about Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

There may be a new man on the horizon for Abby. Spoilers state that Abby immediately takes note of a gorgeous newcomer to Genoa City.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Friday, May 19, 2017: Billy Caught Out?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) worries that Chelsea will find out that he deceived her when he realizes that she is obsessed with solving Adam’s murder.

Other spoilers indicate that Nikki may be tempted to confide in Jack while Billy is put in the position where he has to defend himself.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]