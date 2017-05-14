Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Won’t Be A Princess Bride

Peta Murgatroyd is ready for her big day—and she has picked out a big dress. In an interview with People magazine, Murgatroyd revealed that she has picked out her dress for her July wedding to fellow Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but she made it clear it is not a typical princess gown.

“I went through a lot of different options, but the main dress where I’m going to be walking down to the ceremony, it’s big,” Peta told People.

“It’s not a huge princess gown, but the top half of it’s very fitted and then it’s definitely a big skirt.”

Murgatroyd, who gave birth to her first child with Maks, a baby boy named Shai Aleksander, earlier this year, went on to say that she has no interest in wearing a “stark white” dress on her special day.

“I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory,” Murgatroyd said. “I think it’s more sleek in a way.”

Peta said she is ready to meet Maks “at the end of the path” when she walks down the aisle towards him. Murgatroyd said she can’t wait to see the look on Maks’ face on their big day this summer.

While Peta has passed on the princess gown, her fiancé told Vulkan magazine that their wedding will be worthy of a royal couple.

“I can’t wait for my wedding in July,” Chmerkovskiy told the magazine.

“[Peta and I] have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen—in New York!”

Murgatroyd’s future husband recently told ABC News all about their wedding venue, the famous Oheka Castle, which also happens to be one of the most coveted reception sites in New York.

“We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle,]” Chmerkovskiy revealed to ABC News. “It’s perfect. We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

Maks also revealed that he first saw the historic Huntington, New York castle nearly 20 years ago when he moved Brooklyn as a teen in 1994, and at the time he knew he wanted to get married there someday.

Chmerkovskiy said that aside from picking out the ceremony space, he left the wedding planning to Peta and her team.

“I want her to have the wedding of her dreams,” the Ukranian pro dancer said of his bride-to-be.

While Peta Murgatroyd has been mum regarding her wedding party—it would not be a surprise to see several of her DWTS pro dancing besties in bridesmaids roles—she did reveal that baby Shai will be a big part of the ceremony. Last fall, Murgatroyd told Extra her baby would be about six months old at the time of her nuptials, and Maks went on to reveal that their child would make the perfect “little, tiny ring bearer” for the ceremony.

While Oheka Castle was always on the groom’s radar, Peta Murgatroyd previously told E! News that the couple toyed with the idea of a destination wedding, and even considered having their ceremony in the spring or fall because they didn’t want the weather to be too hot or too cold. But Peta and her man finally decided on July due to the Dancing With the Stars schedule. The ABC celebrity ballroom competition is on hiatus during the summer months.

“We deliberately have it in July so it doesn’t conflict with any of the seasons, so we can bring our past partners and our troupe of dancers and stuff like that,” Peta told E! News.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Evine]