‘Pokemon Sun’ And ‘Moon’ Updates: Four New Mega Stones Now Available, Lycancroc Midnight Form Coming Next

It is a great month for Pokemon Sun and Moon players right now as a bunch of updates has been recently released. The latest news is that gamers can now download four new Mega Stones that will help certain Pokemon to achieve Mega Evolution.

How To Get Free Mega Stones

The Mega Stones can be downloaded for free. Players can then use these to mega evolve Heracross, Steelix, Houndoom, and Pidgeot during battle. But it’s worth noting that these four monsters cannot be caught in Alola at the moment. The best way to get them is to make use of the Pokemon Bank, which allows users to get their buddies from other Pokemon games.

Back to the Mega Stones, here’s how to download them in Pokemon Sun and Moon, as detailed by the official Pokemon website.

“- Select Mystery Gift on the main menu.

– Select Receive Gift.

– Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, and then Yes again to connect to the Internet.

– Enter your password.

– Watch as you receive the Mega Stones.

– Speak to the deliveryman in any Pokémon Center to pick up your Mega Stones.

– Be sure to save your game!”

Players should then have all four of Pidgeotite, Steelixite, Hercacronite, and Houndoominite Mega Stones.

Lycancroc Midnight Form

The latest Pokemon Sun and Moon distribution item is Lycancroc’s Midnight Form as a celebratory gesture of the Pokemon’s addition to the Trading Card Game. Starting May 15, U.S. players can head over to GameStop to grab the code, VG247 reported.

The Rock-type Lycancroc Midnight Form that players will get will be at Level 50 with the ability No Guard and moves such as Fire Fang, Stone Edge, Sucker Punch and Swords Dance. It will also come holding a Life Orb.

The Midnight Form of Lycancroc can be achieved in-game, but this is the best and easiest way of getting the Pokemon with a high level. It evolves from Rockruff at Level 25, which can also evolve into the Midday Form if leveled up during the day. The pre-evolved monster can be caught in Ten Carat Hill, while either form of the Rock-type Pokemon is seen at Vast Poni Canyon.

The Trading Card Game Guardians Rising will also be available in the U.S. on the same day that Lycancroc arrives in GameStop.

Pokemon Stars Release Date

In related news, the Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo Switch dubbed the Pokemon Stars is said to be arriving soon. Lately, the removal of a Nintendo Direct video sparked rumors that an announcement is happening within the next couple of weeks.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick (via NeoGAF), Nintendo’s U.S. and Japan YouTube accounts have purged Pokemon Direct videos dating back to February 2016, which include the reveal trailer of Pokemon Sun and Moon. This caused fans to think that this is a sign that an update to the games will be revealed soon and that is none other than the Pokemon Stars for the Nintendo Switch.

Merrick also said that the Pokemon X and Y trailer is still in their YouTube accounts, probably because there was no follow-up to these titles. He further pointed out that Nintendo usually deletes videos that could muddle the message of an update, so this is another hint that there will be more to Sun and Moon soon.

A report by the Inquisitr also stated that Nintendo usually reveals new Pokemon titles in May, which is another reason to expect a Stars announcement real soon. Also, take into account the promo image above for Pokemon merchandise with the tagline “Look upon the stars.”

While Game Freak is still mum about Pokemon Stars, the gaming community believes it to be launching in the coming weeks. But let’s wait and see what Nintendo has in store for fans.

[Featured Image by Pokemon]