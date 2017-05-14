WikiLeaks announced on Friday that its organization is prepared to pay $100,000 to anyone who sends them the alleged taped conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, according to Newsweek. James Comey was the face of the FBI during its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and alleged coordination with President Trump’s campaign.

According to CNN, Hillary Clinton blamed her stunning loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election to two letters handed over to Congress by FBI Director James Comey. Donors who gave more than $100,000 to her campaign sat in on a conference call and as per Politico revealed that Hillary said Comey crippled her campaign by investigating the emails on her private server, according to CNN.

WikiLeaks has previously published thousands of documents pointing to the CIA’s involvement in the hacking of web servers, computers, smartphones, and televisions around the country. WikiLeaks was a major player during the presidential campaign through its consistent releasing of emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton aides. The organization also released Clinton’s Wall Street speech transcripts, but it was resoundingly silent about the Republican Party or Trump. The U.S. intelligence community determined that the WikiLeaks emails were provided by Russian hackers working for the Kremlin and that the emails were intended to help Trump win the election.

The organization’s message was sent out from its Twitter account just hours after Trump sent out a tweet which many took as a warning to James Comey. It was insinuated that Comey may have had recorded conversations during meetings between himself and President Trump. In addition to offering the huge reward, WikiLeaks encouraged supporters to make contributions via bitcoin to a posted address.

WikiLeaks offers US$100k for the Trump-Comey tapes. To increase the reward send Bitcoin to reward address: 1FfzC3KrbrJ3CRbz4hqHnxSqvYfy9M5CT pic.twitter.com/CJInYx4fcw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 12, 2017

On Friday morning, many became suspicious of tapes of Comey’s and Trump’s conversation over dinner when Trump tweeted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Many on Twitter dismissed any existence of such recordings — characterizing them as Trump mocking Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

President Trump may have been to be referring to an article written in the New York Times that said he allegedly asked James Comey to pledge loyalty at the White House shortly after the inauguration. On Friday, during Sean Spicer’s daily briefing, a reporter touched on an alleged audio recording between Comey and Trump possibly made earlier this year.

“Does anybody in this White House have an audio recording of what unfolded during the January 27 dinner between the former FBI director and the President of the United States?”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not dive deeper into President Trump’s tweets to Comey, “I’m not aware of that,” he said.

“The president has nothing further to add on that… He simply stated a fact. The tweet speaks for itself. I’m moving on.”

Many are now wondering if there are recorded conversations in existence. In addition to this, there have been multiple alleged anonymous sources who told the New York Times and NBC News that Trump had summoned Comey to the dinner and that Trump had asked Comey for his loyalty.

It has been reported that former FBI Director James Comey is willing to speak to Congress in public following his dismissal. According to the New York Times, “a close associate of Mr. Comey, [said], he is willing to testify, but wants it to be in public.”

James Comey received a job offer from WikiLeaks shortly after he was fired from the FBI. Julian Assange tweeted that he would be happy to offer Comey a new job if he wanted to continue to properly investigate the U.S. government from WikiLeaks‘ D.C. office, according to Heavy.

After Comey was fired, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, released a statement saying President Trump acted based on “clear recommendations” from Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions. When speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Vice President Mike Pence said the firing was “the President’s decision to accept the recommendation of the Deputy Attorney General and the Attorney General.”

WikiLeaks would be happy to consider hiring James Comey to help lead its DC office should he like to properly investigate the US government. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 9, 2017

The tweet was a shocker considering that around the same time today, WikiLeaks retweeted a tweet from March 20, 2017, which provided proof of Comey misleading Congress about Republican emails not being released in 2016.

Julian, 45, has lived inside the embassy since 2012, where he was granted political asylum by Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa. Assange, who is Australian, has said he fears deportation to Sweden and the United States, where he could be charged for the publication of hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables. According to the Wall Street Journal, Julian also believes if he is extradited to Sweden he will then be extradited to the U.S., where he could face espionage charges due to leaking thousands of classified documents on the WikiLeaks website.

Donald Trump's tweet about Comey 'tapes' prompts WikiLeaks to offer $100,000 bounty for them https://t.co/trmJ5eGiQW — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 13, 2017

Previous charges against the WikiLeaks editor and publisher were dropped because prosecutors ran out of time. Swedish prosecutors had five years to bring up rape charges, per the Daily Mail. Although Assange has denied all sexual assault allegations, Swedish authorities proceeded with an interview.

According to Russia Today, Julian Assange live-streamed a pseudo press conference via Periscope and said that he still stands by his former claims of extradition.

“If to settle the matter requires going to the United States under certain circumstances where my rights are protected, that’s something we want to discuss, but the ball is in the DoJ court… We had a major strategic victory in liberating Chelsea Manning – the most significant alleged whistleblower in the last 10 years – but of course saying I’m willing to accept extradition doesn’t mean I’m saying, I’m willing to be a complete idiot and throw all my lawyers away.”

Julian Assange appeared in a surprise interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and denied reports that claimed the Podesta and DNC emails were passed to WikiLeaks by the Russian government. Assange blasted U.S. media outlets and spoke out about the recent news regarding assessments of Russia being the source of the email leaks.

Hannity interviewed WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange on his nationally syndicated radio show, The Sean Hannity Show. Assange insisted the allegations of Russia being the source of WikiLeaks’ documents are a “foolish” and “dangerous” effort by Democrats to nullify Trump’s presidential win.

“Our source is not the Russian government.”

Former President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, 29, a former army intelligence analyst who was convicted of providing classified military documents to WikiLeaks. The whistleblower was sentenced to 35 years in prison in August 2013 and will now be released on May 17, 2017, instead of the year, 2024, as per the Independent.

However, Assange has remained in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The WikiLeaks founder maintains that he has been robbed of his freedom for the last six years, according to the Guardian.

