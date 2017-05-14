Police Called After Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Suffers ‘Vile, Transphobic Abuse’ Leaving LGBTQ Event In London

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly U.S. Olympian Bruce, has become one of the most iconic names in the transgender world. However, her fame and fortune (which began with Olympic glory and continued as “Bruce” reveled in reality TV glory as the stepfather of Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan on Keeping Up With the Kardashians) haven’t prevented Caitlyn from becoming a target of hate and bigotry.

Case in point, an incident that reportedly took place at the British LGBT Awards in London on Friday night. As Daily Mail reports, Caitlyn Jenner was attending the event as a nominee for the Loud and Proud award, which she was ultimately awarded at the ceremony. Caitlyn is said to have received the award due to the frank and open dialogue she’s spawned as part of her transition, which took place in 2015. Over the last two years, Caitlyn Jenner has become something of the American transgender poster child, and she’s done so publicly and openly.

Reportedly, the early evening awards ceremony went off without a hitch, with Caitlyn nabbing her hard fought accolade at the event which took place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms. Indeed, it wasn’t until Caitlyn Jenner left the event venue that things reportedly went horribly, hatefully wrong.

“Caitlyn had an amazing night and when she won her award the room went crazy. She’d had such a wonderful time but as she went to leave the whole atmosphere changed.”

According to eyewitness reports, after leaving the central London LGBT event, Caitlyn Jenner found herself subjected to “vile, transphobic abuse.” Caitlyn was reportedly hit with a slew of hateful slurs outside the venue, slurs that continued until she entered her awaiting vehicle. What’s worse? She was even allegedly subjected to someone physically throwing an object at her in the midst of all of the hate speech.

Caitlyn Jenner heading to London for the star-studded British LGBT Awards: https://t.co/uhz8TRnWUD @BritLGBTAwards pic.twitter.com/mMmeZcVmys — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 9, 2017

As Huffington Post UK reports, at least one person questioned Jenner (who admitted earlier this year to have completed the gender reassignment process) about her “dong.”

“Where’s your dong, fella?”

Caitlyn was also reportedly told to take her genitals out by at least one heckler.

“Oi, Bruce, get your d*** out.”

@Caitlyn_Jenner so sorry you had to deal with idiots in London. Were not all stone age people xx — Nicola Kelleher (@nicolakelleher) May 13, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner just read what happened in London so very sorry that people are so judgemental. Sending you my wishes and support x Jenny — Jenny Potter (@jennypottercom) May 14, 2017

@BlissTabitha With all the violence going on in London the police are going to investigate a hate crime against Bruce, sorry, Caitlin Jenner — DeplorableRN (@rn_deplorable) May 14, 2017

@lisasevern @TheSun I totally agree with you. No one deserves to be abused like that — Just Tracey cis ally (@TraceyJustRocks) May 14, 2017

According to sources at Huffington Post, several people were verbally attacking Jenner during the assault, with at least one making offensive and possibly homophobic references to Caitlyn’s time as Bruce and her former career as an Olympic athlete. At least one of those who verbally assaulted Caitlynn Jenner in London was reportedly a professional photographer.

The aftermath of Caitlyn Jenner’s reported verbal assault involved a call to the Metro Police, who are currently said to be investigating the disturbing instance of public transphobia. Scotland Yard has even become involved in the situation involving Caitlyn Jenner Friday night in London. While investigators within the department are remaining fairly mum regarding the incident, it has been confirmed that an investigation into the alleged abuse of Caitlyn Jenner is underway. However, no charges have been filed in the case and no arrests have been made.

Even so, the alleged transphobic bullying of Caitlyn Jenner is currently being investigated as a hate crime.

Caitlyn Jenner suffers vile transphobic attack after London LGBT awards https://t.co/f2R1KTZet6 pic.twitter.com/5ddBhgC7JO — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) May 13, 2017

According to witnesses who saw the disturbing and relentless abuse Caitlyn Jenner was allegedly subjected to when exiting the British LGBT Awards in London, it appeared that the drama had been deliberately orchestrated to provoke a response from Jenner amid the throngs of onlookers.

“One of them shouted ‘where’s your dong, fella’ and then they all started punching each other because they were so desperate for a photo.”

Reps for Caitlyn Jenner have yet to respond to requests for comment about the incident, which took place after an historic endorsement of the LGBT community by none other than Prince William himself. The prince was named Straight Ally at the event, a monumental acknowledgement for a member of the British monarchy.

Caitlyn Jenner 'suffers vile transphobic abuse' as she leaves an LGBT awards show in London https://t.co/0UWkXUHFjx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 14, 2017

While William wasn’t at the ceremony in person, he did send a video which was aired for the audience and attendees, including Caitlyn Jenner. In it, Prince William marked his first videotaped praise of the LGBT community.

William was honored after using his prestigious and honored position to condemn the bullying of the LGBT community.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]