OnePlus 5 June/July Release Date Likely As Possible May 2017 Launch, Full Specs And Price Are Leaked

The OnePlus 5 is arguably one of the most interesting flagships this 2017. Rumored to be equipped with industry-leading internals, a stunning design and most of all, a killer price, the upcoming handset has managed to capture the intense interest of mobile enthusiasts worldwide. While speculations about the specs of the device have so far been unanimous, the release date of the OnePlus 5 has remained a pretty elusive subject for many. If recent updates are any indication, however, it appears that the upcoming flagship would be released this coming June or July 2017.

Unlike iPhones or the Galaxy Note series, it is pretty difficult to predict the release date of the OnePlus 5, especially since the upstart smartphone manufacturer has unveiled its flagships at different times of the year. As it is, the OnePlus 2 was released in July 2015, the OnePlus X in October 2015, the OnePlus 3 in June 2016 and the OnePlus 3T in November 2016. With this in mind, the release date for the OnePlus 5 could fall anytime during 2017. Fortunately, OnePlus itself appears to be giving some teasers about when the release date of the OP5 would be.

Recently, the official OnePlus account on Weibo, China’s popular microblogging platform, posted a simple image with the words “Hello 5” written in the middle, as stated in this previous Inquisitr report. No captions were posted with the picture, and no explanation was given about what it could really be referring to. Avid OnePlus fans, however, have stated that the image might be referring to the upcoming release date for the flagship killer. Specifically, it might mean that the smartphone’s release is well at hand.

With this in mind, numerous fans of the upstart smartphone manufacturer have begun speculating that the OnePlus 5 would be unveiled very soon, possibly even within the month of May 2017. If these speculations prove correct, the OnePlus 5 would most likely be available for purchase sometime around early June 2017. If the device gets unveiled later, say, June, the smartphone could be available for consumers sometime around early July 2017.

The full specs and features of the upcoming flagship killer appear to have been leaked by e-commerce website Geekbuying, as well, with a dedicated page for the OnePlus 5 appearing on the site. The page for the upcoming handset is complete with the full spec sheet of the device. Needless to say, the OnePlus 5 seems to be a monster in the making with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, 64 GB of ROM, expandable storage, a 5.5-inch WQHD display, dual 23MP rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The Geekbuying page also stated that the OnePlus 5 would be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

While the specs of the OnePlus 5 in the e-commerce website appear to be a simple confirmation of rumors surrounding the device, the price that the smartphone was listed under has managed to set the smartphone community on fire. For all the specs and features of the upcoming device, the OnePlus 5 is only priced at an insane $449 for the 64GB version. That is practically half the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8, a smartphone that the OnePlus 5, if the Geekbuying leak proves accurate, outperforms and outguns.

The OnePlus 5 full specs leak is not everything that has been revealed about the device, however, as a recent Weibo post also showed what is allegedly the final design of the OP5, according to a Phone Arena report. The render, which seems to be the finest illustration of the upcoming handset yet, shows a footprint very similar to that of the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. The vertical dual camera module at the back, as well as sleek antenna lines, are the focal points of the device’s rear panel.

Considering the sheer number of leaks popping up about the upcoming handset, it definitely seems like the OnePlus 5 would be unveiled sooner than what everyone expects. If the leaked price of the device is an indication, popular flagships such as the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 would most likely see a formidable competitor in the 2017 flagship killer.

[Featured Image by OnePlus]