Donald Trump Indictment: Sealed Indictment Reportedly Issued Against Trump, Will Become Basis For Impeachment

Donald Trump is reportedly facing a sealed indictment, one that will form the basis for impeachment proceedings against the president and could result in him trading the White House for a jail cell.

The report claims that a FISA court has already issued the indictment, though it did not specify what charges it mentioned or exactly when it could be made public. While a sitting president cannot arrested by the law enforcement or face trial, the indictment can lead to impeachment proceedings that would eventually lead to a trial after the president is removed from office.

The report on Trump’s indictment comes from a pair of journalists with deep ties to the intelligence community, Claude Taylor and Louise Mensch.

EXCLUSIVE: Sealed Indictment granted against Donald Trump https://t.co/ijvmofLKkf <— by @TrueFactsStated and me. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 14, 2017

Has a ‘sealed indictment’ been issued against President Trump? https://t.co/grvCE6lcKN pic.twitter.com/x5xhgBJ1EG — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 14, 2017

A terse report was published Saturday evening on Mensch’s political blog, Patribotics.

“Separate sources with links to the intelligence and justice communities have stated that a sealed indictment has been granted against Donald Trump,” the report claimed.

“While it is understood that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution means that, until Mr. Trump is impeached, he cannot be prosecuted, sources say that the indictment is intended by the FBI and prosecutors in the Justice Department to form the basis of Mr. Trump’s impeachment. The indictment is, perhaps uniquely, not intended or expected to be used for prosecution, sources say, because of the constitutional position of the President.”

@LouiseMensch and I are reporting that a sealed indictment has been issued against Trump by FISA court to serve as the basis of Impeachment. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) May 14, 2017

Both Mensch and Taylor have been giving frequent updates from sources allegedly deep within the U.S. intelligence agencies. While both have come under criticism for what at times seemed like outlandish reports of fast-moving investigations into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, they have also both proven to be ahead of some major breaking stories.

“Liberal pundit Claude Taylor’s sources have recently been proven right about Donald Trump grand juries,” te Palmer Report noted. “Conservative pundit Louise Mensch’s sources have long been proven right on Trump-Russia FISA warrants.”

Others have vouched for the pair, noting that the report of an indictment issued against Donald Trump has come from strong sources.

@DanicaReaves @realDonaldTrump @LouiseMensch was ahead of MSM by *5 months* on FISA warrants. @TrueFactsStated was weeks ahead re Grand Juries. MSM = failed on this story — Counterchekist (@counterchekist) May 14, 2017

Remember: Louise was first and right on the initial FISA warrants. Claude was right on the EVDA etc. https://t.co/u63BxNGwRy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 14, 2017

The report of an indictment issued against Donald Trump comes after a week in which the president stirred massive controversy regarding his firing of FBI Director James Comey, who weeks before had confirmed an investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The firing immediately came under fire for what many perceived to be Trump’s attempt to stonewall the Russia investigation. Though the White House initially denied that the investigation had anything to do with Comey’s firing — saying instead it came as a recommendation from recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.

But Trump later contradicted that rationale, telling Lester Holt from NBC News that he decided on his own to fire Comey, and making reference to the Russia investigation in doing so.

“In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’ ” he said (via the Washington Post).

Donald Trump later deepened the controversy when he appeared to make reference to tapes of private conversations with Comey, saying Comey had “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

As the Washington Post noted, that prompted allegations that Trump was again attempting to stonewall the Russia investigation.

“Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the second-ranking Democratic senator and a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said that Trump’s tweet was a ‘thinly veiled threat’ that ‘could be construed as threatening a witness in this investigation, which is another violation of federal law.’ ”

It is not yet clear when Donald Trump could face the sealed indictment or what exactly might be spelled out in the indictment.

[Featured Image by Olivier Doulieryl/ Pool/ Getty Images]