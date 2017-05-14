Best Horror Movies 2017: ‘Leatherface’ Finally Gets A Release Date, Plus Danny McBride On ‘Halloween’

As the best horror movies of 2017 continue to be released, fans will be happy to know that Leatherface(a prequel to the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre) finally has a release date set for later this year. Some fans are skeptical of horror franchises from yesteryear releasing additional movies, like the widely-panned 2017 film Rings, but many are hopeful that Leatherface will provide fans of a worthy prequel. Texas Chainsaw Massacre isn’t the only horror franchise returning soon; a new Halloween film is set to be released in October of 2018, and Danny McBride recently gave his thoughts regarding the film.

Best Horror Movies 2017: Leatherface

Tobe Hooper’s 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre is often regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time. Perhaps only second to Norman Bates, it introduced audiences to one of the first modern villains of a horror franchise—Leatherface. And now over 43 years later, and eight movies later, the backstory of the flesh-wearing maniac will finally be told in Leatherface.

It has been well known that Leatherface has been complete for the past couple of years, and that Lionsgate was waiting for some unknown reason to release it. Fans have been asking for the release of the horror flick for quite some time, and even took to Twitter with the campaign #WeWantLeatherFace. The producer of the film, Christa Campbell, recently Tweeted some news that will make many people very happy.

To all our leatherface fans out there. The movie will be released in October #texaschainsaw @latigrobman #LEATHERFACE pic.twitter.com/WFbuzyVJSX — christa campbell (@christacampbell) May 13, 2017

Like many horror franchises, the movies of Texas Chainsaw tend to lack continuity. But since Leatherface is a direct prequel to the classic film, many fans have high hopes for this addition to the series. ScreenRant provides the plot for what could be one of the best horror movies of 2017.

“The actual plot of Leatherface centers on a quartet of escaped criminally insane mental patients, and the nurse that they take hostage. One of the patients is a teenage version of the titular skin-lover, although which one it is slowly unravels as the film progresses. Notable genre name Stephen Dorff (Blade) plays the sheriff attempting to track down the maniacs before they can slaughter more innocents, while Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) portrays Sawyer family matriarch Verna. The cast also includes Sam Strike (EastEnders), and Finn Jones (filmed prior to Marvel’s Iron Fist).”

Best Horror Movies: Danny McBride Talks Halloween

Like the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, John Carpenter’s Halloween was also released in the ’70s, and it too is considered to be one of the most iconic horror movies of all time. Michael Myers is one of the most popular horror villains, and regardless of the less popular movies of the franchise, he remains just as desired today as he was many years ago. And with John Carpenter as one of the executive producers for the new Halloween film, there is high hopes for this next addition.

Many people were shocked to learn that Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down) is also an executive producer and writer for the film, and that David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is the director. In a recent appearance on The Empire Film Podcast, Danny McBride spoke about one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the last several years.

“David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween…I think we’re just trying to strip it [the franchise] down and just take it back to what was so good about the original. It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn’t corny.”

McBride also remarked that the new Halloween is a contemporary film, and he spoke about how important it was to him for this project to be worthwhile. He is an avid fan of horror movies and of the franchise, so he worked diligently with Green in coming up with an idea for Halloween that would work. McBride remarked on what John Carpenter thought of their pitch.

“We came up with a take that we thought was cool, and then we actually pitched it to John Carpenter…and he loved it. He was into it. And that was insane to have his seal of approval, and to have him respond to where we were talking about taking Michael Myers next. If somebody’s going to do it, I would rather be the one doing it so I know it’s good.”

With Leatherface and the new Halloween hitting cinemas, some of the best horror movies are set to be released in 2017 and 2018.

