Melania Trump Wears $1,090 Ralph Lauren Collection Iconic Ashley Wide-Leg Wool Sailor Pants

Melania Trump can be seen wearing pants in the above photo as Mrs. Trump stood next to President Donald Trump. He applauded as First Lady Melania welcomed military mothers to the White House. On Friday, May 12, Melania chose the ensemble for the special Mother’s Day celebration in the East Room.

Fashion hounds have uncovered Melania’s pants as the “Ralph Lauren Collection Iconic Ashley Wide-Leg Wool Sailor Pants.” Leave it to White House Wardrobe to peg the pants as such. According to the Saks Fifth Avenue website, the pants Melania wore are selling out in certain sizes. The sizes of the “Midnight” color pants that are already sold out include 2, 4, and 14. The sizes 6, 8, 10, 12 and 16 are still available.

Photos of the pants from the Iconic Collection show the intricate details of the Nautical-inspired pants in the front at the waist, as well as the back of the pants. They are described as pants with a flattering high rise and wide leg — a fact well-proven by photos of Melania like those below, walking in the flared and flowing pants down the halls of the White House.

The banded waist of the pants with their button closures and buttoned sailor bib are easier to view in close-up photos on retail websites, and slightly seen in photos of Melania donning the pants.

With Melania oftentimes photographed wearing a variety of dresses, it is a standout occasion when Mrs. Trump chooses to wear pants. When Melania does wear pants, she often seems to choose to wear pants that have a bell-bottom type of flare, as opposed to thin, cigarette style pants. These particular wool pants, with their waist welt pockets and unique lace-up gusset back seem to be winning Melania praise once more for her fashion choices from her fans on social media. They are dry clean only and made in U.S., using Italian fabric.

On the Saks Fifth Avenue website, the model who is shown is 5’10” and wearing a size 4 version of the pants.

First Lady Melania Trump Pairs White Shoes With the Pants

To complete her ensemble, Melania paired a white shirt with white shoes with the wool Ralph Lauren pants, as seen in the below photo.

According to White House Wardrobe, the shoes seen above might be Dolce & Gabbana white Vernice pumps, which wouldn’t be the first time Melania has chosen to wear Dolce & Gabbana. The 4.5-inch patent-leather heels come with designs on top, which are clear and ecru crystal embellishments. The slip-on pumps have an almond toe, and are also made in Italy.

With an $880 price, the shoes have been priced at $440 online.

Comments about Melania’s recent outfit from social media can be read below.

“Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump are Stepping Up their Pants Game.” “Melania and Ivanka Trump both look chic in stylish pants.” “Love the simple and elegant cuffed tailored off white blouse on Melania with black pants.” “Melania looks chic in black wide-leg pants while Ivanka makes a bold statement in hot pink trousers.” “Melania has her designer faux navy inspired pants on.” “ # MyFirstLoveWas My shoes. Signed, Melania Trump.” “ @ realDonaldTrump Buy American! Get rid of those ill-fitting Brioni Italian suits – buy Hickey Freeman! Melania stick with Ralph Lauren!” “First Lady Melania Trump Wears Ralph Lauren Ahead of Mother’s Day.” “I gotta give it to Melania I think she is always so poised I love her as First Lady.” “Call me old fashioned, but I would never dress so casually if I were in the White House, especially if I were hosting an event there. (And by the way, I voted for Trump).”

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]