‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe And Shawn Booth Celebrate Two Years Of Being Engaged: Is A Wedding Coming?

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are proving they have what it takes to make their relationship work long term. So far they have defeated all odds that their love would not last in the real world. Kaitlyn and Shawn just recently celebrated two blissful years of being engaged. Bristowe and Booth fit well together and while rumors have circled them from time to time, they are always able to brush it off and come back even stronger. They have definitely had a long, successful engagement, but are Shawn and Kaitlyn finally ready to take their relationship to the next level and actually get married?

Kaitlyn went to Instagram to share happy anniversary wishes for Shawn and the world with a cute photo and a sentimental caption. In the photo the two are laughing and toasting each other. While Kaitlyn and Shawn do appear happy and in love, it looks like they are still in no hurry to plan their wedding. Kaitlyn said, “Cheers to the longest engagement ever. I like that we don’t feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don’t have a date set, and I kind of like you????. Best 2 years ever. Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you! Swipe for a couple oldie pics that make me smile. We look like babies.”

Shawn also took to Instagram to document their big two year anniversary of being engaged. Booth shared a photo of Kaitlyn and said, “I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman! Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk.”

While Shawn and Kaitlyn aren’t rushing down the aisle, they are very happy and there is no signs of any trouble in paradise. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Bristowe not too long ago to get her thoughts on Shawn and how they have been able to break The Bachelor curse. Kaitlyn said, “I think [Shawn and I are still together] because we didn’t jump into another show, we just went back to somewhat of a normal life.”

Kaitlyn went on to share more details about her relationship with Shawn. Bristowe said, “We spend every second of every day together. I’m like, ‘How?’ We must really love each other, because I wouldn’t be able to fake that… He is my best friend and he just happens to be extremely attractive, so it all just worked out.”

So why have Kaitlyn and Shawn not tied the knot? Kaitlyn says, “We aren’t in any rush, but that has a lot to do with planning and us just not having time. I don’t question my relationship with him, and I don’t know why… We’re more excited to have babies than we are to like, sign a piece of paper. But at the same time, I can’t wait to marry him.”

In fact, as previously reported by The Inquisitr,Bristowe recently froze her eggs, which shows her interest and commitment to having babies in the future. When asked by a fan on social media why she was choosing to freeze her eggs, Kaitlyn responded, “I’m taking control of my future! As a woman there’s always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready.”

Shawn expressed his support for Kaitlyn’s decision to freeze her eggs when he posted a photo of her sleeping on his lap and said, “Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn’t hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!).”

While fans may be disappointed things are not happening as quickly as they hoped with Kaitlyn and Shawn, rest assured they are happy, in love and will eventually plan a wedding and have babies. Stay tuned for more updates on Bristowe and Booth as they become available.

