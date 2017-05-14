Gypsy Rose Blancharde: Disturbing Secrets, Methods Of Mom’s Control Prior To Dee Dee’s Murder

The nation is reeling from shock as more information is being released about the relationship between Gypsy Rose Blancharde and her mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blancharde. Experts have come forward to talk about how Dee Dee controlled her “disabled and cancer-stricken” daughter in public. Other disturbing secrets have also been released.

Note: Although some news outlets spell the last name as “Blanchard,” the Waukesha County Sherriff’s Department has “Blancharde” captioned on its website. Also, Gypsy’s father states that the correct spelling is with an “e” at the end. He claims Dee Dee dropped the “e” after writing bad checks.

In the latest issue of People magazine, experts talked about what Gypsy’s life was like before Dee Dee Blancharde was murdered. Many people question why the 23-year-old woman didn’t leave or tell an authority figure what was going on. In order to understand, a look into Gypsy Rose’s life was examined.

Even though Gypsy Rose Blancharde was a grown woman, her mother convinced everyone she was a teenager with the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. However, that was not all. Dee Dee had everyone believing that her daughter suffered from multiple conditions such as epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, leukemia, chromosomal defects, and more. The entire community thought the frail girl was wheelchair-bound. Imagine the shock when she was found physically healthy with the ability to walk on her own. She also did not suffer from an intellectual disability, as Dee Dee had claimed for so many years.

In the magazine article, experts believe that Dee Dee Blancharde was able to control her daughter in public by using affection. In front of others, she seemed like the perfect mother, always hugging Gypsy and holding her hand. Between 2005 and 2014, the murder suspect was hospitalized more than 100 times.

Authorities believe Clauddinnea had Munchausen’s by Proxy. It is a mental illness in which a parent or caregiver tries to get attention or sympathy by making their child sick. Sometimes they only make them sick enough to hospitalize them. Other times, they go too far and end up killing them. With Gypsy, she killed her mother first with the help of her “boyfriend,” Nicholas Godejohn. The two met online and Gypsy eventually revealed the truth about her situation. Even Blancharde’s own father, Rod, was not aware that Gypsy could walk on her own.

Law enforcement and psychiatric experts also believe that money and fraud were motivating factors for Dee Dee Blancharde. After claiming Hurricane Katrina took everything from them, they received a house from Habitat for Humanity. They also were the recipients of trips to Disney World and much more, all paid for by non-profit organizations.

Gypsy Rose Blancharde pled guilty to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, many people on Facebook believe she killed her mother in self-defense and needs intense therapy instead of prison. As for her Godejohn, he has not yet gone to trial or received a sentence. At first, he told investigators that he suffered from multiple personality disorder. It is not known if this is true or not, but his mother claims that he has a diagnosis of autism. He also firmly believes that his role in Dee Dee’s death was to save Gypsy.

A the end of it all, Gypsy feels like she is free for the first time in her life, even if she is spending a decade behind bars.

What do you think of Gypsy Rose Blancharde’s story? Does she really deserve prison or do you believe it qualifies as self-defense? What should happen to Nicholas Godejohn for his role in the murder of Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blancharde?

[Featured Image by Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department/AP Images]