Paul McCartney Posts First Photo Of His ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Character

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has given the world the first glimpse of his character in the upcoming fifth installment of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. McCartney took to Instagram Saturday to post a new poster for the film, titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which will hit theaters in on May 26, 2017.

Paul McCartney captioned the Instagram photo #PiratesLife and he looks perfect for the part of his cameo as a jail guard, wearing a worn out pirates hat and holding a deck of cards while staring into the camera. Similar to the main character of the Pirates of the Caribbean films played by Johnny Depp, Captain Jack Sparrow, McCartney is wearing heavy eye shadow and a rather messy head of hair in the poster.

As Rolling Stone reports, Paul McCartney is not the first legendary musician to join the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones has been in two of the previous films playing the role of Captain Teague, the father of Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Sadly, Richards will not be in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, so we will not get to see these two music legends on screen together. This shouldn’t detract from fun, however, as McCartney’s cameo comes as part of an “extra big set piece” that was filmed after principal filming had ended in order to add the legendary bassist to the film.

According to Rolling Stone, No Country For Old Men villain Javier Bardem is starring opposite Johnny Depp as the captain of a crew of ghost pirates in the new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Bardem’s Captain Salazar leads his crew of ghost pirates on a mission to kill every sea-faring pirate in the Caribbean after Salazar and his crew escape from the Devil’s Triangle in the new film. Watch the trailer for Dead Men Tell No Tales at the bottom of this article.

Franchise star Johnny Depp is surely hoping this new Pirates of the Caribbean movie will be a box-office smash after a few flops in recent years and well-publicized reports of his financial difficulties. As reported in a previous Inquisitr article, Johnny Depp is involved in a two-way lawsuit with his former management team in which some of his flamboyant spending habits have come to light, such as spending $5 million to fire the ashes of his late friend Hunter S. Thompson out of a cannon for his funeral, and allegedly spending $30,000 a month on wine.

According to Consequence of Sound, Paul McCartney will be touring the United States from July to October 2017 as part of his ongoing One On One tour. Demand for tickets has been high for the tour, with concerts selling out everywhere, causing McCartney to recently add seven more dates. No word yet if McCartney will be performing in his Pirates of the Caribbean character at any of these dates, or if he’ll be incorporating any classic sea shanties into his set. The answer to that is most likely no, but stranger things have happened.

According to Billboard, Paul McCartney is currently making an album with producer Greg Kurstin who recently produced big hits for Beck and Adele. A release date has not been set for the new album.

It’s safe to say that Paul McCartney will not be retiring from music to pursue a new career as an actor, but fans of all ages will be happy to see the Beatles legend dress up as a pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales when it hits theaters at the end of this month.

