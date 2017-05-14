Kourtney Kardashian Posts Hot Pics After Scott Disick Alleges Betrayal

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to be fazed by the fact that her relationship with Scott Disick isn’t working out.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram in which she was posing with her sisters Khloe and Kylie in Costa Rica.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters had on bodysuits and looked pretty glamorous. Kourtney was announcing the Costa Rica episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians on her Instagram. It doesn’t look like Kourtney cares about what’s going on in her relationship with Scott Disick.

The Inquisitr had reported that Scott Disick alleged Kourtney Kardashian of “dangling a carrot” in front of him. It seems like Scott Disick had curbed his drinking and clubbing habits but Kourtney wasn’t impressed by it.

Hollywood Life has reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s romance with Younes Bendjima is getting hotter than ever, and perhaps Scott Disick isn’t liking it.

It’s true that Kourtney Kardashian will always have a soft spot for Scott Disick, given that she has three kids with him, but it doesn’t look like things are going to be the same between them.

Hollywood Life had also stated that Kourtney seemed very happy as she walked with Bendjima. “Kourtney was absolutely beaming when she walked in holding hands with her boyfriend,” an insider told Hollywood Life exclusively.

The sources said that Younes is a bit shy but he was very happy as they sat together in the restaurant to celebrate his birthday. Not just that, but Kourtney ordered a cute dessert for her boyfriend. “He was a little shy, but smiling and laughing. For dessert, she ordered him the heart-shaped chocolate cake with mousse. Before he blew out the candle, you could hear Kourtney say, ‘Don’t forget to make a wish.'”

It looks like the romance between Kourtney Kardashian and her new boy toy is going really well. Many would say Scott Disick called it upon himself. Kourtney and Scott’s friends have often mentioned that Scott said a lot of mean things about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. He said she looked like a drag queen and very masculine. This kind of talk would be hard for anyone to take, let alone Kourtney.

“[Scott] often says [Kourtney] looks too masculine and even said she looked like a drag queen in her recent magazine shoot,” the source quoted by Hollywood Gossip added.

However, not everyone in the Kardashian family likes the fact that Kourtney Kardashian is dating a new guy. Kris Jenner, who has always stood for Scott Disick, seems to understand what Scott is going through. Younes dating Kourtney means the fans would not see Kourtney and Scott Disick together, Hollywood Life revealed.

The sources have said that the fact that Kourtney Kardashian is dating young men means the “door would always be open for Scott.” This obviously means that Kris doesn’t believe Kourtney would settle down with the new men she is dating. Kris Jenner reportedly even wants Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to get together and marry.

“If Kourt keeps wasting her time with these young guys it leaves the door open for Scott. Kris still wants them to get married and be together, she thinks that’s what’s best for her everyone, especially her precious grandkids.”

Scott Disick is also feeling a bit positive about their relationship because of the Costa Rica holiday they took. “A year or so ago, I feel like there was a point where we didn’t speak or see each other, so this feels good,” he said about his ex.

Scott Disick went on to say that he was pretty scared of the media glare. “It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that,” he explained.

Scott Disick said things became clear when they decided to not talk about the marriage bit. “And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick would get back together?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]