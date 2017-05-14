Jessa Duggar Tries To Protect Jinger Duggar From Pregnancy Questions After Struggling With Weight Worries

Jessa Duggar loves motherhood, there’s no denying this. However, the Counting On star is not a fan of intrusive questions about whether or not she’s pregnant. Now that everyone is speculating about Jinger’s baby plans, Jessa is trying to save her younger sister and close confidant from enduring the painful repercussions of persistent pressure to get pregnant.

Jessa is the proud mother of two little boys under the age of two, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald and Henry Wilberforce Seewald. The third-oldest Duggar daughter has been around babies her entire life, but growing up with over a dozen younger brothers and sisters clearly didn’t make the idea of motherhood less appealing to her. Jessa’s Instagram page is evidence of this: A majority of her posts are pictures or videos of her baby sons. She recently marked one of Henry’s big milestones with a “3-month photo album,” and she shared an adorable video of Spurgeon chugging a bowl of salsa at a Mexican food restaurant.

Jessa Duggar doesn’t just love taking care of her little ones: She also enjoys being pregnant. During an interview with the Duggar Family Blog, she explained why she loves rocking a baby bump.

“For sure, one of the most amazing parts of pregnancy has been feeling those tiny (and sometimes powerful) little kicks! It’s seems amazing how we can find ourselves so in love with someone who we’ve yet to meet face-to-face.”

The Duggars don’t believe in using birth control, so fans of the family expect all the Duggar girls to get pregnant soon after they get married. However, 23-year-old Jinger Duggar has broken the mold by making it six months into her marriage without sharing a pregnancy announcement. The lack of baby news has not diminished interest in her baby plans, and Jinger’s own family members have even started peppering her with pregnancy questions.

“So are you pregnant?” Jill asks Jinger in a promo for the upcoming season of Counting On.

Joy-Anna also quizzes Jinger about whether she has taken a pregnancy test yet, but all the clearly uncomfortable newlywed can do is smile awkwardly and say, “Huh?”

“I told them not to ask,” Jessa Duggar tells the Counting On cameras of her sisters’ interrogation of Jinger.

Jessa has previously explained why she doesn’t like pregnancy questions. During an interview for the print edition of People, she said that it makes her feel insecure about her body when family members ask her if she is expecting when she isn’t pregnant. She recalled an incident involving one of her younger sisters, then-six-year-old Jordyn Duggar.

“She [Jordyn] asked if I was pregnant, and I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Jessa said, according to E! News. “And then she said, ‘Well, you look pregnant!'”

“We fight about this. Jessa thinks she’s fat, but she doesn’t remember all the times people tell her that she looks great,” her husband, Ben Seewald, added. “Her sister is used to people in the family getting married and being pregnant right away. Of course she’s going to look at Jessa and says she’s pregnant.”

Jinger is experiencing a similar issue, but she hasn’t spoken out about it. As In Touch Weekly reports, some Duggar fans have started carefully inspecting every recent image in which Jinger’s stomach is visible. They believe that the tiniest belly bulge could be a sign that Jinger is pregnant, likely because they think she should have a baby bump by now. However, in many of these photos, Jinger is wearing loose-fitting dresses and shirts. Because they flow away from the body, they can give the illusion that she has a small baby bump.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessa Duggar and her sisters have admitted that they’ve all gone through times when they haven’t liked their bodies, and they’ve all felt pressure to lose weight. Perhaps Jessa begged her sisters not to ask Jinger if she’s pregnant because she didn’t want Jinger to start feeling bad about her body. What do you think?

