Did Caitlyn Jenner get attacked on leaving the LGBT Awards in London on Friday?

Reports are surging that the transgender icon, formerly known as Bruce, was possibly the victim of a hate crime after her appearance at the the NatWest British LGBT Awards. Jenner, currently promoting her recent tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, made a UK stop this week to publicize the autobiography. On Friday night, after receiving the “Loud and Proud” award at the ceremony, Jenner allegedly suffered a barrage of abuse.

At the very least, it appears that Caitlyn may have endured some manner of transphobic slander as she was exiting the LGBT Awards. According to numerous reports, a photographer seemingly shouted a slur at Jenner as she left the ceremony and was making her way to a vehicle. If true, the shocking verbal display ironically accompanied Caitlyn’s award of recognition at the LGBT Awards following her transition in 2015.

The apparent post-LGBT Awards attack didn’t end there. Supposedly, as Caitlyn was encountering the alleged onslaught of anti-trans jeering, another nearby person threw something at the retired Olympic gold medalist once known as Bruce Jenner. Are the rampant rumors of Caitlyn Jenner’s LGBT Awards attack true?

According to Wetpaint, Caitlyn Jenner was verbally abused after the LGBT Awards, with the report stating that the transgender star was “harassed” upon leaving the ceremony. “Caitlyn had an amazing night and when she won her award the room went crazy,” a source shared. “She’d had such a wonderful time but as she went to leave the whole atmosphere changed.” Jenner apparently kept her composure during the ordeal.

“Caitlyn kept her cool though and walked to her limo with her head down and security bundled her into the car but she looked terrified.”

Reportedly, the police were called following the attack, lending credence to the allegations of abuse. Apparently, the investigation is still ongoing — no arrests are said to have been made at this time.

However, Gossip Cop was unable to confirm reports that “anything negative” occurred during Caitlyn’s UK jaunt nor verify a supposed attack on the reality star after the LGBT Awards. The celebrity rumor-quelling rag was exclusively told by a rep that Jenner “said things went great while there. No mention of anything negative.” The site also points to Caitlyn’s bubbly Instagram posts during her British press junket, wherein she variously posed in front of Big Ben (captioned, “London baby! Selling the book!”) and thanked her fans.

Caitlyn Jenner has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, although she doesn’t always appear to align with other outspoken LGBT advocates on certain issues. While Caitlyn has reiterated her support for Republican candidates numerous times in the past, she recently admitted to Fox News that President Trump had “kind of disappointed [her]” on LGBT issues after his first 100 days in office. Jenner reaffirmed her support for the LGBT population, adding that “what [she’s] fighting for is [her] community, the LGBT community, and particularly the trans issues that are out there, because there are many of them.”

What do you think about the news of Caitlyn Jenner’s alleged LGBT Awards attack? Do you believe the reports that Caitlyn was the victim of verbal abuse following her “Loud and Proud” award receipt at the ceremony? How about claims that a passerby seemingly hurled something at Jenner as she left the awards?

