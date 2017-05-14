McKayla Maroney Posts Racy Instagram Video Of Herself Dancing In Thong, Clip Goes Viral

McKayla Maroney is making waves on Instagram for a racy Instagram video showing off her butt, helping the gymnastics star go mega viral online.

The gold medalist posted the racy video to Instagram on Saturday showing off her physique, with Maroney dancing while wearing a t-shirt and thong.

The videos went viral almost immediately, with many sharing them online. Barstool Sports even declared that Maroney “murdered Instagram.” Within 30 minutes of uploading the video, it already had more than 100,000 views and tens of thousands of comments.

Maroney has become something of an Instagram model, posting plenty of skin-baring pictures to the social media site and garnering a following of 1.2 million people.

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

As AOL.com noted, many took notice of Maroney’s drastically different appearance in the summer of 2016, when she was back on television in the lead-up to the Rio Olympics (where she did not compete). The gymnast, who was then 20 years old, had noticeably larger lips and a curvier physique than when she was a teenage gymnast competing for the U.S. national team.

“So McKayla Maroney stopped being a gymnast so she could be one of those white ig baddies with plumped up lips,” one Twitter user wrote.

McKayla Maroney has gotten plenty of attention for her looks, even fighting off rumors that she had lip injections. As People magazine noted, there were rumors that McKayla had cosmetic surgery, but Maroney said it was really just a flattering makeup that helped her lips look fuller.

“Makeup and a camera can really make you look like a different person,” Maroney said. “I think it freaks people out to see somebody change just a little bit. I don’t mean to freak anybody out. At the end of the day, I have changed. I can’t blame anybody for saying, ‘Oh, she changed!’ You know, because I have. And that’s OK.”

But after becoming a household name during the 2012 London Olympics and enjoying a long run atop the gymnastics field, McKayla Maroney said she is ready to take on a new field.

“I was a gymnast my whole life,” Maroney told Seventeen Magazine. “I mean, I’d go to Starbucks and people would be like, ‘Are you going to the next Olympics?’ And when I’d say no, they’d literally look sad. So it was very hard for me to get excited about anything else.”

Maroney said the attention led to something of an identity crisis for her.

“I would go and meet people and they’d tell me, ‘You’re the gymnast.’ And I’m like, now that I’m no longer a competing gymnast, it throws people off and that would throw me off. I don’t want to let people down,” she told Us Weekly. “It was such a big test for me to be like, you know what? No! I’m worth more than a gold medal. I’m worth more than being a gymnast. I am not what I do. I am who I am and I’m what I love.”

Maroney said her desire to branch out grew even stronger when she was unable to compete for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I really thought I was going to be there. Even six or seven months ago,” Maroney said. “But I ended up having some different health issues and I didn’t even realize that I was starting to fall out of love with the sport and in love with music.”

It’s not clear if her music career will ever take off, but the racy video that McKayla Maroney posted to Instagram showed that she certainly has a knack for making headlines. Within an hour, the video had garnered attention not only on social media but from celebrity news sites, which note that Maroney appeared to successfully make the jump from Olympic hero to Instagram model.

The video of McKayla Maroney dancing in a thong can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GBK Productions]