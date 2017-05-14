Renewed Or Canceled: Full List Of Shows That Are Still On The Fence For CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, And The CW

Fans are finding themselves either extremely upset or breathing sighs of relief at the renewal or cancellation of their favorite TV shows, but some are still waiting to know their fate. Many TV series have received word if they have been canceled or officially renewed, but a handful of them across major networks are still up in the air. It is time to check out which series across CBS, ABC, NBC, and other networks are still awaiting their fate.

Whenever spring cleaning comes around for the television networks, fans get nervous until they get the official word that their favorite TV show is coming back for another season. Unfortunately, there are some that end up being canceled whether they have good ratings or not.

Last Man Standing, anyone?

The majority of different television shows already know their fate and a lot of them are preparing to get ready for their second or fourth or 13th season. Others, such as 2 Broke Girls, have been given the boot and were canceled which means the cast is looking for other jobs.

As of the evening of Saturday, May 13, these TV series are still awaiting to see if they will be renewed or canceled. News of their fate could come at any time, so, this list will have changes quickly and often over the next day or two.

CBS

The Amazing Race

Code Black

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Elementary

The Odd Couple

Pure Genius

Ransom

Training Day

Undercover Boss

Training Day was expected to be a pretty big hit for CBS, but when Bill Paxton died, that pretty much sealed its fate. During the season, it was moved from Thursday nights to Saturday nights and that didn’t look good for it already.

TV Series Finale is reporting that Training Day is averaging only a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 3.56 million viewers. That is not good enough to keep it on the air and it won’t be surprising to see it cut soon.

NBC

The Biggest Loser

Celebrity Apprentice

Chicago Justice

Little Big Shots

Trial & Error

NBC had canceled Timeless but it brought forth a lot of backlash from the fans and they did a complete about-face to un-cancel it.

ABC

America’s Funniest

Downward Dog – Series premiere on May 17

Match Game

Quantico

When We Rise

The CW

All shows have been either officially renewed or officially canceled

Fox

24: Legacy

Family Guy

Hell’s Kitchen

MasterChef Junior

New Girl

Prison Break

Scream Queens

Shots Fired

Wayward Pines

World’s Funniest

Fox has the longest list of shows that are still up in the air, but some of them appear to be sure bets to return. Family Guy isn’t going anywhere. It is very likely that Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef Junior are also both safe, but the rest of the list has every reason to be worried.

One of the most interesting shows on the list is Prison Break which just made its return for a fifth season after being canceled back in 2009. TV Series Finale is reporting that an ending is indeed in place for this fifth season of the show, but writers have said that if ratings are good, there could be more seasons.

Ratings for Prison Break have not been good at all and they have dropped a great deal in the last few weeks.

While many fans may end up being upset at their favorite TV shows being canceled, one has to realize just how hard it is for the cast members. Some of those actors and actresses are used to that being what they do every single day or being their big break, but now, it’s over. Others are pleased and feel blessed to have another. As for this list of TV series, they are still sitting around and waiting with the hope that they are renewed and not chopped.

[Featured Image by Fox]