Chris Pratt Is ‘Strangely Competitive’ With Wife Anna Faris Over This One Thing

As Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 prepares to hit theaters, the film’s lead, Chris Pratt, visited Ellen DeGeneres to promote the film’s release, but the talk show host seemed more interested in Pratt’s son, Jack. While speaking with Ellen, Pratt revealed that entertaining 4-year-old Jack Pratt has created a rivalry between Chris and his wife, Anna Faris. While the Guardians of the Galaxy star explains how raising their son has become a competition for Anna and himself, he also shares that Jack loves the extra attention. In fact, the 4-year-old encourages the two actors to ham it up.

For Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, Story Time is a True Performance

When it comes to bedtime for little Jack Pratt, Vanity Fair reports that Chris and Anna make each night an event to remember, especially when it comes time to read their son a story. Both actors participate in the story reading, working off each other as though they were performing a play on a stage, but, as Pratt reveals, that interaction can get intense.

“We’re strangely competitive with each other when it comes to entertaining him and getting into the voices and the characters,” explains 37-year-old Chris Pratt. “I’ll read the left page and she’ll read the right page.”

From there, the Guardians of the Galaxy star says things really take off. He admits he starts the ball rolling by adding accents and altered voices to his parts, compelling Anna Faris to use gestures and laughs to add variety to her lines. Before long, Chris says the two of them are raising the bar on their performances, forgetting all about Jack.

“We’re so competitive with one another it’s like I’m calling in my hair and makeup team, I’ve got my costumes,” Pratt jokes. “We got a kick out of that.”

When asked by Ellen how their son reacts to the theatrics, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 star admits that the child could care less.

Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Takes The Family Along on Location Shoots

While heading out on his Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 press tour, People reports that Chris Pratt made it a family trip, taking wife Anna and son Jack along for the ride. It’s not something he often does, but Pratt says he loves to have the family along, whenever possible. He says Faris is more keenly aware of culture, especially when visiting foreign countries, so he gets to experience more at each location, when Anna is with him.

Pratt adds that he rarely sees the sights, when he leaves Ms. Faris at home with Jack.

Chris also feels good about being able to bring Jack along on the press tours, because it gives him a chance to experience the world.

“He’s been to a lot of different parts of the world,” says the Jurassic World star. “It’s so much different than my own upbringing — he’s being exposed to a lot of different cultures and different people. It’s pretty neat.”

The globetrotting has had a positive effect on the youngest Pratt. Chris says he worried that a recent family gathering might prove to be a little intense for his son, so he sat Jack down to explain that everyone might not get along.

“I was sitting down and I said, ‘You know, Jack, there’s a lot of people here, and it’s very loud, and people are gonna be having a lot of fun. And there might even be some tension.’ And he just said, ‘It’s family.’ I almost started crying. I was like, ‘Thank you, son; you’re right.’ He’s like my therapist.”

Currently, Chris Pratt is back on set, filming the Jurassic World sequel.

Anna Faris is voicing a character in The Emoji Movie, which hits theaters on July 28.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]