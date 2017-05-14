Miley Cyrus Talks About Being Clean And Sober

Miley Cyrus, once a huge pot smoker, is now clean and sober and she’s opening up about what her life is like now. Not only has she stopped smoking marijuana but she’s no longer drinking alcohol either.

She spoke to SiriusXM in an interview on Friday, May 12, 2017 and she told them about how much her life has changed since Miley Cyrus quit smoking weed.

Us Weekly reported that she pointed out how white her eyes are now. “They’re clear and open and I can see and all that,” Miley said.

Miley Cyrus revealed to Billboard first that she had stopped smoking marijuana, when she was featured in the cover story. At that time she said that she had not smoked weed in about three weeks and admitted that it was the longest period of time that she had gone without smoking. Not only did Miley Cyrus quit smoking the herb but she also stopped drinking, she told Billboard.

Now, in her interview with SiriusXM, Miley Cyrus said she has been clean for nine or 10 weeks. People have offered help via the form of meetings but she says that when she decides that she’s going to do something (or in this case, not do something) she just does it. Miley Cyrus is the kind of girl that makes up her mind to do something and sticks with it. In this case, when Miley decided she wasn’t going to smoke marijuana anymore, she just quit. Once Cyrus made her decision it was easy for her, she says.

Miley Cyrus told Billboard that she wanted to surround herself with people who inspire her to be more evolved and she didn’t believe that stoners helped her to do that. Being sharp minded is something she strives for and apparently, Miley doesn’t believe she can be in a clear state of mind if she is stoned all the time. As Cyrus gets used to being clean and sober, she has found that she has lots of energy, even more so than before.

Miley Cyrus said in her SiriusXM interview that she rolls her friends joints for them now, but she doesn’t smoke them.

Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, said that he can see her spirit and beauty coming out in her these days. “Sometimes you just have to clear out the junk,” he says. Has Miley Cyrus cleared out her junk by quitting drinking and smoking weed? Only time will tell.

She has recently released the first song from her new album. The song is called “Malibu” and it is written for her fiance, Liam Hemsworth. Miley says that she wrote the song because people are going to talk about her and Liam anyways so she may as well just put her feelings about him out there. The song has a pop-like beat and a catchy tune and is quite different from the songs that were on her Dead Petz album.

That all makes sense though. Miley Cyrus is going through a lot of changes. Not only has she got a new sound for her music and she’s quit drugs and alcohol, but she looks different, too. There’s no more revealing and crazy outfits and no more nipple pasties. She looks softer and more approachable. Maybe that’s a good thing. Cyrus has a lot of opinions about life, lover, gender fluidity (she’s pansexual she says), and more and it may make her easier to take seriously with her new look and new attitude.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus giving up weed? Is this just a phase? Do you think she’ll go back to smoking up and drinking up?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]