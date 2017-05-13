Instagram Model Ava Van Rose Meets Drake Via Instagram, Spends 6 Weeks On Tour, Takes Photo With Drake’s Dad

As Drake’s More Life album continues to rotate and stream online and grow in popularity, news about an Instagram model and her six weeks spent on tour with Drake is making news. According to the Daily Mail, Ava Van Rose — whose photos from Instagram can be seen below — first thought she was being catfished when Drake’s people contacted Rose via Instagram.

Drake’s tour, known as “The Boy Meets World,” may have ended in March, but news about happenings on the 30-year-old’s tour are just breaking online. Ava is an Irish model whose photos must’ve have impressed Drake, who rhymes that’s he obsessed with “thick women.” Drake’s bodyguard contacted Van Rose via Instagram, according to the publication, and gave Van Rose concert tickets to Drake’s Dublin show in Ireland in February.

The invitation for Rose to meet Drake was no catfish experience, and after the concert, Van Rose and her friend went to a Drake after-party where she met Drake. As seen in the following photo from the “Ava Van Rose Official” Instagram account, Van Rose is pictured with Drake’s famous father, Dennis Graham. Dennis currently has 257,000 Instagram followers, while Van Rose has 14,600 Instagram followers as of this writing.

@therealdennisg @jenellling @champagnepapi great night with great people Drakes papi More life party #legend#party#london#glamourmodel#ovo#insta#instagood#morelife A post shared by Model Ava van rose (@avavanroseofficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Rose called the experience surreal, and she called Drake lovely.

“We had a great night and then they asked me to join them on tour, so I said yeah.”

Not only did Ava get to meet Drake and hang out with him for weeks afterward, Van Rose met Rita Ora and Chris Rock as well.

Another photo posted to Van Rose’s account, shown below, used the #boymeetsworldtour hashtag, which currently contains 41,916 posts on Instagram.

@jas.prince ,#boymeetsworldtour #morelife#ovo#party#insta#living#yolo#instagood A post shared by Model Ava van rose (@avavanroseofficial) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

However, Van Rose isn’t the only woman who has been linked to Drake over the years. Questions about Drake and Nicki Minja, Drake and Rihanna, as well as Drake and Jennifer Lopez have floated around for months or years.

Drake has also been linked to the 19-year-old Birmingham singer Jorja Smith, who sings on the More Life songs “Get It Together” and “Jorja interlude.” The two were photographed buying sweets at a local store.

Drake has defended himself against rumors that claimed he has a baby on the way, despite the lyrics in Drake’s song that proclaim, “I’ve got no baby on the way.” Sophie Brussaux, a porn star, claimed that she was nearly four months pregnant with Drake’s child, however reps for Drake have denied the woman’s claims, but seemed to include a caveat of doing the right thing just in case Sophie is pregnant with Drake’s baby.

‘This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

An Instagram model named Layla Lace also claimed that Drake got her pregnant, but in that instance, representatives for Drake said that Drake has never met that Instagram model.

The success of Drake’s More Life has been catalogued, according to Forbes, just like the success of Drake’s previous album, Views.

Meanwhile, reactions to Van Rose’s Instagram photos can be read in sample comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella]