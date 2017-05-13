‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 7 Theory Debunked? Three Major Clues, Paige Is Not A.D. [Spoilers]

Over the last few weeks, the internet has been teeming with speculation that Emily’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Paige is A.D on Pretty Little Liars. Among the sites reporting on the Pretty Little Liars Season 7 theory is Wetpaint, which recently covered Paige’s ascent as an A.D. suspect on Pretty Little Liars.

The Pretty Little Liars Season 7 theory recently hit a fever pitch when Wetpaint reported that Pretty Little Liars actress Lindsey Shaw’s IMDB profile had been altered to credit her as both Paige and A.D on Pretty Little Liars. However, as Wetpaint pointed out an actor’s IMDB profile can be updated to supply incorrect information. Such was the case a few months ago when a false release date for Game of Thrones Season 7 was posted on the popular site.

So the IMDb information could very well be a red herring. While many have felt the “Paige is A.D.” theory fits, Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 14 seemed to exonerate her. Here are three clues that indicate Paige is not A.D on Pretty Little Liars.

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Clue No. 1: Paige did not know Alison was pregnant.

In Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 14, Paige spots Alison’s bag on the table in the teacher’s lounge and pulls out a pamphlet. In the pamphlet is Alison’s appointment card to the women’s clinic. Paige appears relieved by the revelation and reconsiders her decision to move to Iowa for a job opportunity.

Paige’s reaction is crucial to discounting the Pretty Little Liars theory. Paige appears to be learning the information about Alison for the first time on Pretty Little Liars and she is alone, so there was no need for her to fake a reaction for anyone else’s benefit. If the “Paige is A.D.” theory were correct, then learning about Alison’s pregnancy should come as no surprise to Paige because as Pretty Little Liars revealed, if she is A.D., she would have been behind it.

From then on in Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 14, Paige reacts as though she is relieved to learn this is the secret Alison and Emily have been whispering about. Because of what she learns, she makes a decision about her future with Emily. If she already knew about Alison, it should have made no difference.

If Paige is A.D. on Pretty Little Liars, she should have already known that Alison was pregnant, and with her ex-girlfriend’s baby. This brings us to the second Pretty Little Liars clue that Paige is not A.D.

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Clue No. 2: Paige would not impregnate Alison with Emily’s baby.

Even if she were capable of something this diabolical, why would Paige hatch a scheme to impregnate Alison with Emily’s baby? Especially if her entire plan was to reveal this information to Alison. It makes no sense.

By impregnating Alison with Emily’s baby all she would have done is bring them closer together, which does not appear to align with Paige’s current goal of reuniting with Emily on Pretty Little Liars.

Paige wants to be with Emily and has consistently acted insecure about Emily’s indefatigable loyalty to Alison during Pretty Little Liars‘ run. Why would she want Alison to have Emily’s baby, which would only deepen their connection?

Plus, if Paige were A.D. she would have known that at the very moment, she and Emily were pedaling towards their future, she was having it theoretically take five steps back, by dropping the baby bombshell on Alison.

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Clues No. 3: Identify the father of Emily’s baby and identify A.D.

An angle that casts incredible doubt on the “Paige is A.D.” theory is that whoever A.D. is, they are connected to the father of Emily’s baby. It is rather obvious that A.D. has a vested interest in the male donor.

Why would it be in Paige’s interest to impregnate Alison with Emily and some unknown man’s baby? Who would Paige want to father a baby with Emily? Why would Paige want Alison to have Emily’s baby, in the first place? As stated earlier, impregnating Alison with Emily’s baby only hurts Paige’s goal of reuniting with Emily. It does not help it.

Does this evidence prove that Paige is not A.D.? Watch Pretty Little Liars and find out. Pretty Little Liars Season 7 will be on a brief hiatus before returning for Season 7, Episode 15 (“In the Eye Abides the Heart”). Pretty Little Liars Season 7 will return with new episodes May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/Freeform]