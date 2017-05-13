Kylie Jenner Ridicules Tyga’s ‘KUWTK’ Diss Track: Travis Scott Is Much Better Rapper

Kylie Jenner couldn’t stop laughing when she heard Tyga’s supposed diss track about the reality star, stressing that her new beau, Travis Scott, raps much better than her ex-boyfriend.

According to Hollywood Life, soon after video footage of Tyga allegedly dissing Kylie Jenner emerged online, the TV star didn’t waste time calling up her friends just so that they can laugh about some of the things the father-of-one mentions on the track.

In one particular line, the “Faded” rapper makes it known, “F**k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / If I hang up, she call right back to me.”

Here, Kylie Jenner was said to have been under the impression that Tyga wants fans to think she can’t live without him. Considering that they have broken up multiple times in the past, it would seem as if Kylie Jenner is usually the one to try and reconcile with the 27-year-old.

Not this time, that’s for sure, a source notes.

Kylie Jenner is far from impressed with her ex-boyfriend’s lyrical game. She told her pals that Travis is a much better rapper, so she’s not even bothered by some of the things that Tyga mentioned on his newest song, which has yet to see an official release date.

Of course, this has let Kylie Jenner know that her former lover’s new music is actively in the works, and from what she’s heard, there’ll be songs on the album that seem to be directed at her. Hollywood Life affirms that Kylie is unbothered because people aren’t checking for Tyga’s music the way they anticipate Travis’ new tracks.

“Kylie’s looking at Tyga’s little freestyle session like he’s an idiot,” the source claims. “As a matter of fact, she thinks the rap is pretty weak. She’s heard Travis spit better rhymes in his sleep.”

Kylie Jenner was said to have been the one who decided to call it quits with the “Rack City” star back in March, and it only took the TV star two weeks to start dating Travis, which insiders at the time said had infuriated Tyga beyond belief.

He couldn’t comprehend how Kylie Jenner was able to move on from a two-year relationship in a matter of weeks, but it also gave him the impression that she couldn’t have had that much love for him if she was able to find herself in a new romance that soon.

Kylie Jenner has announced plans to star in her own reality show on the E! network titled Life of Kylie, E! News confirms, which is set to premiere in July. The show will heavily focus its attention on the 19-year-old’s business skills, as she gears up to build an even bigger brand, launching a clothing line, an extended line of cosmetics, and more.

The show will also see Kylie Jenner come to terms with her split from Tyga, while her new boyfriend, Travis Scott, is also expected to be featured in several of the forthcoming episodes.

The supposed fact that her ex-boyfriend is writing diss songs about her hasn’t bothered Kylie Jenner as much as she thought it would. After all, she’s Kanye West’s sister-in-law, and considering that Tyga is still signed to the rapper’s label, if Kylie wanted to, she could potentially get him removed from the roster.

So, from what she’s heard, Kylie Jenner couldn’t care less. Of course, if the content in the songs are much more severe, to the point where they could potentially embarrass the socialite, she certainly wouldn’t hesitate to make a few phone calls in what would be quite the revenge plan.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]