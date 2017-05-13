Kourtney Kardashian: ‘KUWTK’ Star Dating Model, Scott Disick Furious Over Romance

Kourtney Kardashian has no plans to get back with Scott Disick, having allegedly told family and friends that she’s done with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

As seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney was stunned when she learned that the father f her three children has brought another woman not only to his accompanied trip with Kim Kardashian to Dubai but also to the family vacation in Costa Rica.

Kourtney Kardashian and Disick were on good terms prior to his decision to hook up with other women — the likes of Kim and Khloe were convinced that her sister was planning on getting back with her ex-boyfriend, but his recent actions have made her realize that it’s just never going to work out between the two.

As reported in recent weeks, Kourtney Kardashian has been spending a significant amount of time with model Younes Bendjima, 23, who sources claim is the 38-year-old’s new beau. While they have yet to confirm their romance, the supposed fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes have become inseparable is a sign that they’re together.

From date nights to Younes allegedly spending nights at her home, as mentioned by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian has not only moved on from Scott, but she’s also made it very clear that there’s no chance she will ever put herself through the drama she had to deal with while trying to reconcile with the father-of-three.

Hollywood Life reveals, “Kourtney and Scott have declared all-out war on each other right now. They have never been more upset with how they are treating each other and any chance of a happy ending together is long gone.”

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly tried to make things work with Disick, but every time they get close, the 33-year-old has the tendency to mess things up with her, so at this given point, all that Kourtney wants to do is focus her attention on her children and her own needs.

Kardashian has “made a promise to herself, and her sisters, that she will absolutely never take [Scott] back ever again. Scott is pretty messed up about the whole situation with Kourtney too.”

“He is furious that Kourt is running around with some new guy and so he simply can’t stand by and sit in his own pity. He is going after Kourtney too by dating his own young model. Scott] feels like this is a game he can play better than Kourtney cause he has been doing it for so long.”

There’s no denying, however, that Scott feels betrayed and annoyed by Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with other guys. He hates seeing her going on dates with men — particularly Younes, since he has been the one she’s been spending the majority of her time with. It’s bothering the social media fanatic, but he knows how to retaliate.

The insider concludes by saying that if Kourtney Kardashian is going to head out to dinner with her alleged new beau, Scott will always try and outdo his ex-girlfriend, making sure that he is seen with three women.

Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t care less at this point. She’s made it known that she wants to move on with her life and whatever actions Scott wants to take from this point forward is none of her concern, so long as he continues to keep a close relationship with his children.

Kourtney Kardashian’s chaotic relationship with Disick can currently be seen being played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing every Sunday on the E! network.

Are you surprised that Kardashian has decided to move on with her life and focus on herself more than trying to make things right with Scott?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]