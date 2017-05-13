Kris Jenner Disappointed Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles Romance Flopped: Hates A$ap Rocky?

Kris Jenner isn’t a big fan of Kendall Jenner’s supposed new boyfriend, A$ap Rocky, and would have preferred to see her daughter be in a committed relationship with Harry Styles.

Kendall and Harry briefly dated over the years, but their relationship never lasted more than a couple of weeks, according to reports. Though it never worked out between them, Kris Jenner’s daughter and Styles are still believed to be close friends, but nothing more than that.

From what sources have gathered, Kris Jenner is beyond annoyed by the fact that Kendall couldn’t stay with Harry, Hollywood Life alleges, stressing that the momager has seen how much success the One Direction star has had.

It’s heavily insinuated that Kris Jenner would have wanted Kendall to stay with Harry, especially now that he’s breaking charts across the world, starring in blockbuster movies, and is prepping for a tour that’s going to generate him millions of dollars.

Instead, the 21-year-old model is reportedly dating A$ap Rocky, Life & Style reported, who has left anything but a great impression on Kris Jenner. While she won’t interfere in her daughter’s personal life, Kris Jenner feels as if Kendall could do so much better than to be dating a rapper like her sister, Kylie.

“Kris doesn’t understand why Kendall didn’t take her relationship with Harry more seriously,” an insider tells the celebrity news outlet. “She feels like Kendall threw in the towel too quickly and that if she had persevered, she and Harry would still be an item.”

“Kris is disappointed that Harry is now off the market and dating Tess. Kris would much rather see her daughter with an A-list celeb like Harry, than A$AP [Rocky] who is now embroiled in baby mama rumors. She just doesn’t get what Kendall sees in him. She would be thrilled if Kendall was linked to Harry. A new album, a movie, a great reputation, gorgeous, he has it all.”

As mentioned by the source, Harry has now moved on to someone new, so the chances of Kendall trying to reconcile with Styles are rather slim. With that said, the duo both know that they are better being friends and that’s how they’d want to keep it, regardless of what Kris Jenner might think.

News of Kris Jenner’s anger over Kendall’s relationship with Harry never working out comes just weeks after the model attended the Met Gala with her rumored boyfriend, A$ap Rocky.

The duo showed some serious PDA once inside the gala, which only came to light since Kylie had been recording the majority of the night on her phone and seemingly posted videos and photos on her social media accounts.

Again, from what sources have said, Kris Jenner seems to fine with her daughter dating A$ap Rocky, but the opportunities she could have had by sticking to a committed relationship with the “Sign of the Times” singer would have greatly boosted her career and her overall brand.

Kris Jenner’s reported annoyance over the matter is just two days shy of claims that Kendall plans on ditching Keeping Up With the Kardashians in order to focus more of her time to build a reputable brand away from reality television and the drama that follows these particular shows.

Jenner believes that in order to be taken seriously as a model and businesswoman, she has to remove herself from the chaos that comes with being on reality TV, such as storylines concerning Scott Disick’s cheating affairs and Kourtney getting revenge on her ex-boyfriend by telling her siblings she will “sleep with a lot of hot guys,” to name a few.

In regards to the Harry Styles romance, what do you think about Kris Jenner’s alleged comments? Is she being too harsh on her daughter about it?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]