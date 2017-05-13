Donald Trump Impeachment News: More Americans Want Him Removed

Donald Trump impeachment news is again making headlines. The talks about his removal are making the Republicans worried. Trump’s recent outbursts on Twitter and him firing FBI’s director James Comey in the middle of an investigation is not doing any him good either. According to a survey and few ongoing online petitions, the number of people in favor of his impeachment has increased vastly in the recent time.

Even before he was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America, there were many who were searching on Google for the ways a sitting president can be removed. An earlier report from Independent noted that ever since he won the 2016 presidential election, the Google search for the phrase “How to impeach a president” jumped by 5,000 percent. Even though the percentage of people searching the phrase has dropped in the recent time, but many media and legal experts have speculated their own ways for Trump’s removal.

In the past, impeachment proceedings have been initiated against several presidents of the United States. So far, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson are the only two presidents to have been successfully impeached by the House of Representatives. However, they both were later freed from all the charges by the Senate.

Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russian government and the removal of James Comey has again prompted many to urge Congress for his impeachment. That being said, the topic of impeaching a sitting president raises many questions. It also somehow hampers the credibility of a nation in front of its allies and supporters. So, even if the Congress will gather enough evidence against Trump, if there are any, then again it will take a lot from the Senate to actually sign the impeachment orders.

Americans Think Donald Trump Will Start World War 3

The diplomatic and military differences between North Korea and the United States is not new. Ever since the change in Korean regime has taken place, these two countries have chosen to distant each other on almost every level. Recently, Trump stated that if the right circumstances will be available, he would very much like to meet Kim Jong-un, the North Korea’s dictator who has officially threatened to rage a nuclear war against the United States and its allies.

According to a recent survey, there are many who are doubting Donald Trump’s leadership on foreign policies. 39 percent of voters think Donald Trump will get the United States into World War 3 during his presidency. Just 40 percent of voters think that Trump lacks that kind of effect.

When Barack Obama was the president, Donald Trump attacked his administration’s approach to foreign policy. However, 51/39 spread voters think that Obama had a better approach when it came to facing first world problems. It is understandable that Obama and Hillary Clinton’s supporters would want Donald Trump impeachment. It is, however, worth noting that there has been a significant rise in those numbers as well. A 51/43 split of voters still wants Barack Obama to become the president of the United States.

Why Are Americans Demanding Donald Trump’s Impeachment?

As earlier reported by Inquisitr, there are many factors that may lead to Trump’s impeachment. Trump’s immigration policies were among his most discussed policies during his campaign. Some of his proposals did come under media’s scrutiny. Trump’s executive orders to ban refugees from six Muslim majority countries to enter the United States were condemned by many Democrats.

It should be noted that Donald Trump and his administration made it clear that the travel ban is not a Muslim ban. However, many political pundits considered the travel ban as Muslim ban only. By a 48/43 spread, American voters who participated in the survey believe that the executive order is indeed, a Muslim ban.

Many legal experts have even described him as non-interventionalist and nationalist. Non-interventionism is a policy that holds political rulers to have alliances with other nations but retains diplomacy and avoids all wars unless they have to defend their own lands. But the retaliatory actions against Syria and recent statements against North Korea’s Kim Jong-un somehow changed everything.

Recently, James Comey’s firing from his post has also raised many questions. Many Democrats think that the timing of Comey’s sacking amidst Trump-Russia investigation is something no one should take lightly.

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

“[Trump] might have been justified in doing it if he had done it as soon as he took office … the timing is very important,” wrote the deputy managing editor of The Weekly Standard.

Online Petition Reaching 1 Million Signatures

The online website, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.com, that calls upon the Congress to pass a resolution calling for the House Committee has crossed more than 966,000 signatures. According to the online petition, America is currently witnessing a massive corruption of the presidency, far worse than Watergate.

Furthermore, the minds behind the petition have also urged that the Committee should also investigate whether Donald Trump is violating the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012. The STOCK Act is one of the few federal ethics statutes that specifically includes the president. It prohibits the president from using non-public information for private profit and intentionally influencing an employment decision.

This should also be noted that, even if the petition will cross a million signatures, Donald Trump impeachment would not be that easy. Impeaching a president or the vice-president is the final call from the Congress. At the federal level, the president can only be removed from office if he is convicted of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

It's now up to Congress to save the Constitution by initiating impeachment proceedings. Trump can't say "You're fired" to the House of Reps. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 10, 2017

What Should Trump Do That Will Avoid His Impeachment?

According to the survey, if Donald Trump will fire Steve Bannon then there are chances that he might get his supporters back. Bannon has only a 21 percent favorability rating, compared to 50 percent voters who disdain his actions. 45 percent of Americans think that Donald Trump should fire Steve Bannon, whereas only 26 percent think that Trump should keep Bannon on his staff.

Apart from firing Bannon, the survey suggested that if Trump will reduce his Mar-a-Lago trip then more Americans will start believing in him. 49 percent of voters think the amount Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trips cost is inappropriate to the taxpayers. 48 percent believe that he has played more golf during his first three months in office compared to only 28 percent, who think Barack Obama played more at the start of his first term.

