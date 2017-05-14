NBA Playoffs 2017: Spurs & Warriors Game 1—Start Time, Odds, And Expert Picks

The 2017 NBA Playoffs continue as Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and the Warriors is just around the corner. The Spurs beat the Rockets in convincing fashion in Game 6 to continue on in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, and after sweeping the Trail Blazers and the Jazz, the Warriors go into the Western Conference Finals undefeated this postseason. These two teams haven’t met in the NBA postseason in four years, and the series almost guarantees excitement. The Warriors host Game 1 and the action starts on Sunday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

NBA Playoffs 2017: Golden State Warriors Vs. San Antonio Spurs—Game 1 Odds

OddsShark has a line average for Warriors and Spurs Game 1 at -10 for Golden State. The best moneyline is -600 for the favored team, and +500 for San Antonio. The over is 211.5 points at -105, and the under is 212 points at -110.

NBA Playoffs 2017: Golden State Warriors Vs. San Antonio Spurs—Expert Picks

During the regular season, the Spurs had the best defense out of the NBA and the Warriors had the top offense. This will be just the fourth time in 30 years that the top offense and the top defense will meet during the NBA postseason. The Spurs last saw the NBA Championship in 2013 when they bested the Miami Heat. The Warriors saw back-to-back NBA Championships after beating the Cavaliers in 2015 and 2016. Many expect Cleveland and Golden State to duke-it-out again this year, but Golden State first has to contend with San Antonio.

Western Conference Finals start Sunday in Oakland. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/6BPOzc2zjc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 12, 2017

Out of the eight games that the Warriors have played during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, seven of those were double-digit victories. But will they be able to do that in this next series? San Antonio beat Golden State two times (of three games) during the regular NBA season., but they are now up against a very healthy and well-rested team of the Warriors.

The Warriors are at full health with a returning Kevin Durant added to their weaponry. San Antonio is still dealing with injuries with point guard Tony Parker on the shelf as well as the nagging ankle injury of small forward Kawhi Leonard. And the last time these two faced-off (last March), the Warriors beat San Antonio by double digits (110-98).

The Dubs open the Western Conference Finals on Sunday against the @Spurs » https://t.co/XWWubRIhyl pic.twitter.com/OPZMFXOez7 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) May 13, 2017

With this highly-anticipated game just around the corner, experts are starting to give their picks. The Starters’ panelists all think that the Warriors will win Game 1 of the third round in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Winners and Whiners have the Warriors winning at -10.5. From the video below, Troy West gave his thoughts regarding this series in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

“You lose Kawhi Leonard and you lose Tony Parker, so it’s the next man up with the San Antonio Spurs. A lot of times they’ll bring guys off the bench that you and I had never heard of…but these are guys that can perform. They’re not on the Spurs’ bench because they can’t play basketball. They’re just so dominant down low; they have so many veterans on this basketball team. Very tough to go against them in any series, but I think a little bit different against the Golden State Warriors right now.”

Matthew Jordan of Sportsbook Review feels that the Warriors are going to win Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Championship, but he suggests taking the ten points and backing the Spurs.

“I’ll have to assume Leonard is 100 percent. The Warriors could be a bit rusty with all that time off, and they are 2-7 ATS in their past nine playing on three of more days of rest. While I expect the Dubs to win, you know Pops will have his guys ready.”

The majority of experts agree that the Warriors will win on Sunday, but since some pundits are tempted to take the points, many feel that the safe bet is Golden State with the moneyline. Time will tell if the Warriors will win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, and fans are anxious for this exciting match-up in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

