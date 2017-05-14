What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card 2017 – Tips From The Experts

The perfect Mother’s Day card still needs a line or two in your own words to personalize that card just for your mom. While it doesn’t have to be more than a sentence, it is important that the words you string together to write in your Mother’s Day card let your mom know she is not like all the other mothers who will get that same card today. Whether you are looking for something funny or for something a bit more on the mushy side, you can take a tip from the experts about what to jot down on your Mother’s Day card for that woman who is so important in your life, mom. Even though you let your mom know throughout the year just how important she is to you, do it in a special way on Mother’s Day.

Back in February, Hallmark was already thinking about Mother’s Day cards for not only your own mom but the grandmothers, aunts, godmothers, mother-in-laws and stepmothers, along with any other women who may be a mother-figure in your life. They also suggest a card for the people you love who have become great moms to their own brood, like your sister or a close friend.

Not only has Hallmark offered up a few suggestions, but they went a bit further this year by sharing just how the cards you buy for Mother’s Day get those great sayings. According to ABC News today, Hallmark has about 30 writers who pen cards for all the holidays, but they’ve highlighted Melvina Young, who is a 53-year-old writer of Mother’s Day cards.

Young’s love and admiration for her own mother are the inspiration behind what she pens for those Mother’s Day Hallmark cards. Young describes her mom as someone who always made time for her. She said, “Even though she was dog tired, she made them for me. Love for my mom is not just a feeling that you have. Love for my mom is an action.”

Moms, like the unnamed woman with her child below, have a long history of trials and tribulations when it comes to the role of a mother. Remembering some of the more lighthearted events in your card is one way to thank your mom for all that she’s done.

Many people will pull from their memories of their mom today to make that Mother’s Day card seem extra special. A family joke, like the time your mom cooked a turkey upside down on Thanksgiving, makes for a great little blurb of a loving remembrance of the fun you’ve had through the years. You can remind your mom of the year she was infatuated with short bangs, and the whole family had cookie-cutter haircuts that she painstakingly created with her own hands. Little things that brought humor into your home while growing up always make for a great memory to recall for mom on Mother’s Day in a card.

While the writers from Hallmark and other greeting card companies do most of the work for you, a special line of love and thanks to your mom in your own handwriting goes a step further. Just like Melvina Young, think of your mom and pen those words that come to mind. With that said, below are a few ideas for making that Mother’s Day card look more personalized for your mom.

Things to write on your Mother’s Day card:

You are my mom, my best friend, and my all around angel.

For who you are and everything you do.

Where would I be without you?

Not only are you the best mom in the world, you’ve also turned into my best friend.

I wasn’t always easy to raise, but your patience, guidance, and love never wavered.

Mom, this is for all the hats that you wear as a mother.

To the original Kool-Aid mom.

When I think of home it will always be that happy place you made for me where there was always love and laughter.

You will always be the face of love for me.

If the world was full of mothers like you, there would be peace, love, and happiness in every city, town, and village.

Greeting Card Messages suggests writing, “Mentor, organizer, taxi driver, handyman, educator, referee… these things don’t even begin to describe all the things a mother has to be. To me, you’re just the best mom ever. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Hallmark suggests something simple like, “Mom, you are the glue that holds us together.”

Homemade Gifts suggests you might write on your Mother’s Day card, “Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“I’m so lucky to have you as my mother… I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Mothers Day!” This is suggested as a funny note to jot down on your Mother’s Day Card by Homemade Gifts.

Happy Mother’s Day from your favorite kid, child, or offspring, is a suggestion made by most of the greeting card sites that are offering ideas on just what to write on your Mother’s Day card to mom.

Hallmark offers up a great suggestion for those of you who have a complicated relationship with their mom but want to give a Mother’s Day card to her just the same. Focus on something positive about your mom and go from there. Maybe she was a great cook or she kept the house especially tidy, you can almost always find something that the mom in your life excelled at.

