Donald Trump Approval Rating Today Sinks To Record Low, Majority Of Voters Want Democratic Congress

Donald Trump’s approval rating today has hit a new low, in a poll that is referred to as a “record low” approval rating. Donald Trump’s approval rating today sunk from 41 percent to 36 percent in a Quinnipiac University poll that was published before news of Trump’s firing of now former FBI Director James Comey. The most startling information in this poll for Donald Trump is that the majority of voters, Republicans and Democrats alike, want Elections 2018 to turn out a Democratic Congress.

Additionally, both Republican and Democrat voters were asked to list the first word they thought of when it comes to the president. The words included “idiot,” “incompetent,” “liar,” “bully,” “arrogant,” “trying,” and “stupid” as among the most popular picks. “Negotiator” and “patriotism” were at the bottom of the list.

In the new poll noting Donald Trump’s approval rating today, he was also called a “buffoon,” a “con-man,” a “clown,” a “bigot,” and an embarrassment. If more than five individuals in the poll gave those words independently, those words in reference to Donald Trump were recorded in the poll. Only five individuals used the words “negotiator” and “patriotism” when they think of Donald Trump.

Additional bad news for Donald Trump in this approval rating today is that he is losing his base. White voters that have no college degree and are male are leaning away from Donald Trump more and more. When it comes to temperament, 66 percent of those polled said he is not level-headed. But 62 percent feel he is a strong person.

One month ago, the bulk of Donald Trump’s base of uneducated white males were 53 percent favorable to Donald Trump. Today, that base is 48 percent approval rating. Tim Malloy of the Quinnipiac University poll said, “There’s no way to spin or sugar coat these sagging numbers.”

Even worse news for Donald Trump, the majority of Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, want to see the Congress turn blue for the Democratic Party in 2018. Fifty-four percent of those polled in both parties said they want the Democrats to take control of the United States House of Representatives.

Donald Trump’s approval rating today compares negatively to recent polls. An April 19 poll by Quinnipiac University showed that his approval rating was 40 percent. Trump’s approval rating now is only one point higher than his April 4 approval rating which was 35 percent.

Donald Trump’s approval rating among independents is also slipping, with a 29 percent approval among independents today. It was 38 percent approval from independents on April 19. On April 19, fifty-seven percent of uneducated voters approved of the president. Today, that number has dropped to 47 percent.

Donald Trump’s temperament continues to be a problem for poll respondents. Sixty-one percent believe he is not honest, a number that has climbed from 58 percent in April. Fifty-six believe he does not have good leadership skills. Fifty-nine percent believe he does not care about the average American, a number that has gone up two points since April 19.

Sixty-four percent of Americans feel that he does not share their values. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll, said it is clear his base is leaving him.

“The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump’s first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump’s honesty, intelligence, and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can’t brush away.”

When it comes to how he handles the economy, Trump gets a 52 percent disapproval rating. Fifty-nine percent disapprove of how he handles foreign policy, and 62 percent disapprove of how he handles immigration.

In terms of how America is doing overall, in general, Americans are “very dissatisfied” with how things are going in America right now with 41 percent dissatisfied. Only five percent say they are “very satisfied.” Fifty-six percent think he is intelligent, but this number is down two points from April.

This latest poll of Donald Trump’s approval rating today also reveals that the voters trust the media more than they trust Donald Trump. Additionally, 65 percent of voters do not like the way Trump talks about the media. Fifty-seven percent of Americans trust the media more than they trust Trump.

Fifty-eight percent of voters say that his first 100 days were “mainly a failure” and 38 percent call his first 100 days “mainly a success.” But the worst news for Trump is that 54 percent of Americans want a Democratic Congress in 2018. Forty-one percent of respondents say the country would be in a better position now if the Democrats had won the down ballots in 2016.

Congress is not getting rave reviews from Americans in this poll, with 71 percent disapproving and expressing dissatisfaction with Republicans in Congress. Fifty-eight percent of voters disapprove of Democrats in Congress. Individual Republicans in Congress have even lower approval ratings than Donald Trump’s approval rating today.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has an approval rating of 16 percent today. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has a 24 percent approval rating today.

Trump voters are beginning to express their disapproval online in real life in addition to this poll. Donald Trump receives tweets every day saying, “I voted for you, but…” with voters finishing their thoughts expressing concern.

When it comes to the firing of James Comey, many of Trump’s own voters are upset. One tweeted to Donald Trump and said, “I voted for you but what you did to James Comey today was shameful on so many levels. Hope you now enjoy your special prosecutor.”

Other Trump voters send Donald Trump saying they want him to stop tweeting. One Trump voter tweeted a response to Donald Trump’s tweets taunting James Comey about recorded conversations, “Please stop tweeting stuff like this. I voted for you to MAGA, but these childish tweets have to stop.”

Another Trump voter echoed the sentiments, “I voted for you but your bellicose behavior is unacceptable – learn when to keep your mouth shut.” One Trump voter begged him to stop tweeting, “I voted for you but clearly recognize your tweeting is hurting you and the rest of the country.”

Another Trump voter called out his lies when he called the media “fake news” in a tweet. “Oh stop it. I voted for you and you’ve done nothing but lie and behave badly. I’m so let down. Shame in you.”

When Trump tweeted this week that the Trump Russia investigation was based on a story fabricated by the Democrats, one of Trump’s voters called him out on that.

“How about you just stop talking about it if you’re innocent? I voted for you and you’re starting to piss me off.”

Another Trump voter tweeted to him saying, “Shame on you. You are more crooked than Clinton and I voted for you.”

The firing of James Comey and Trump’s response to the Trump Russia investigation are the two top issues that have hit a nerve with Donald Trump’s own voters and is definitely making a mark on Donald Trump’s approval rating today. More and more Americans are coming on board the notion that an independent prosecutor and special commission much like the one after 9/11 may be required.

In March 2017, Politico reported that 56 percent of registered voters support a special prosecutor. A recent LeHigh Valley Live poll showed that 68 percent of Americans today support a special prosecutor and independent investigation. Take our poll and tell us if you support a special prosecutor in the Trump Russia investigation.

Donald Trump’s approval rating today of 36 percent was based on a poll taken between May 4 and May 9 on 1,078 respondents across nine states. That means this poll was conducted before James Comey was fired. The next poll examining Donald Trump’s approval rating today will be a revealing analysis on how America feels about the firing of now former FBI Director James Comey.

[Featured Image by Steve Helber/AP Images]