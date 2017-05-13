‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christine Discovers Scott Is Dating Sharon, Will She Tell Lauren?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Sharon (Sharon Case), Scotty (Daniel Hall), and Christine (Lauralee Bell) during the week of May 15. The spoilers suggest that Christine will figure out that Scotty is romantically involved with Sharon. Will she tell his mother, Lauren (Tracey Bregman), the juicy scoop?

According to the recent issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, the week begins with Sharon wrapping up her first shift at the crisis hotline. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she is excited to tell Scotty about her experience. When she arrives at the club, she sees that Scotty isn’t alone —and he is with her least favorite person, Christine.

Sharon decides to meet Scotty, but ignore Christine. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it doesn’t bother the Genoa City district attorney. Christine is aware that Sharon holds her partially responsible for Dylan (Steve Burton) accepting the undercover assignment and ruining her marriage.

Suit up Scott! Victor is putting you in the game! #YR pic.twitter.com/3kbb2w8rzE — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 8, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Christine tries to open the lines of communication with Sharon by asking her what led to her decision to volunteer at the crisis hotline. She admits that she returned to college and is taking a psychology class. Sharon added that the crisis hotline is part of her clinical work for the class.

Scotty expresses how proud he is that she is trying to further herself by going back to school. Christine picks up on unsaid signals that the couple is dating. The realization that Scotty is involved with Sharon rattles Christine. Will she tell Lauren the juicy scoop?

According to Soap Central, Scotty is falling in love with Sharon, and she is the only thing keeping him in Genoa City. If it weren’t for her, he would have left GC weeks ago. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Christine warns Scotty that Sharon has a history of making bad choices and she doesn’t want him getting tangled in her web. Of course, Scotty isn’t interested in hearing anything negative about Sharon — he cares about her and wants to get to know her better.

Christine’s concern for Scotty isn’t out of line, exactly. Sharon comes with a lot of emotional baggage. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he doesn’t care about her past because what he knows of her is she is a wonderful person. Christine urges him to reconsider dating someone with such a horrible past, but Scotty isn’t interested in hearing any more.

If anyone in town has the DIRT on the Newmans, it's Sharon! #YR pic.twitter.com/TDCByDVGdP — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 21, 2017

Now that Christine knows about Scotty’s relationship with Sharon, it’s only a matter of time before Lauren knows about it. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lauren wanted her son to find a woman to spend time with, but she probably won’t like that he wants to be with Sharon.

Sharon has a history of changing paternity results, adultery, and mental illness. It’s not the kind of woman Lauren envisioned for her son. And, to top it off, she has two adult children and a young child. Even so, Scotty can’t help but feel attracted and drawn to Sharon, and Lauren’s opinion of her will not deter him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggests that Christine goes to Lauren about Scotty’s relationship with Sharon out of concern for her nephew. When Lauren finds out that her son is dating Sharon, she will come unglued.

The Brash & Sassy team and a few friends take Hollywood by storm next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/spi5v2WWlM — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 13, 2017

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Lauren will be happy about Scotty’s relationship with Sharon? Will she be able to pump the brakes on their growing connection?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]