Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Get Engaged Soon, But Not Before Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level soon. The British royal couple, who began dating in the summer of last year, are apparently serious about their relationship, and if tabloids’ reports are to be believed, Prince Harry will be putting a ring on Meghan Markle’s finger fairly soon.

Will the couple get engaged before Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to attend Kate Middleton’s little sister’s wedding as fiance and fiancee. The Mirror is reporting that Prince Harry will propose to Meghan Markle by the end of the year.

In fact, although nothing has been confirmed by Palace officials, insiders close to the pair believe the 32-year-old royal will pop the question imminently. Specifically, they predict he’ll put a ring on it by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has reported, citing those close to the couple, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were waiting for the appropriate time to get engaged. The two might get engaged on the American actress’ birthday, August 4, which is also the birthday of late Queen Mother.

Ever since Prince Harry confirmed that he and Meghan Markle were in a relationship, the couple has become the prime fascination of the tabloids, who continue to speculate about their engagement and wedding.

This time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s public kiss has sparked rumors about their imminent engagement. On May 7, Suits star reportedly gave her boyfriend a good luck kiss before he went off to play polo for a charity match.

Before the match started, the two were seen holding each other in a passionate hug, and Meghan Markle leaned in to kiss Prince Harry, according to the Sun. The report quoted a source as saying that Meghan Markle “obviously wanted to be there for Harry and to support such a great cause.”

The polo match was the royal couple’s second public outing after their appearance at the Jamaican wedding of Prince Harry’s best pal’s Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip.

Meanwhile, the couple is expected to provide plenty of fodder to the tabloids when they make their third public appearance together at Pippa Middleton’s wedding. There was much speculation about whether the 35-year-old actress would attend the wedding of the year or not. It was confirmed only last week that Prince Harry would be bringing his girlfriend as his plus-one to the wedding.

Pippa Middleton sent an invitation to Meghan Markle, breaking her “no ring, no bring” rule, according to reports. Kate Midleton’s sister reportedly put in place the rule to make sure that the celeb girlfriends do not steal her limelight on her own wedding day. As per the rule, only married or engaged couple can expect to get an invitation.

Some reports claimed that the Suits actress was initially supposed to attend only the wedding reception and was not invited to the Church wedding. Now, according to reports, she will attend all the ceremonial events.

The invitation to the wedding has painted Meghan Markle as a potential princess, sources told the Daily Mail.

Well-placed sources say the relationship is extremely serious, and that Meghan’s last‑minute invitation to Pippa Middleton’s wedding is the ultimate endorsement, painting her as a potential princess.

With Meghan Markle spending more time in the U.K. and engagement rumors swirling, it is only a matter of time before she quits Suits. According to reports, the actress, — who will have to fly back to Toronto, Canada post-Pippa Middleton’s wedding to film Season 7 of the legal drama series — might not renew her contract when it expires in 2018.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]