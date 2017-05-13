Pandora – The World Of Avatar: Everything You Need To Know About The New Land At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

In two weeks, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will see the grand opening of a huge new land known as Pandora – The World of Avatar and visitors to Walt Disney World are in for big surprises. The previews for Annual Passholders began today and word is now coming out about so many things that will be presented to those wanting to “visit” Pandora. Along with pictures, here is everything you need to know about the rides, the food, the land, and more.

Everyone has been waiting years for this land to open and it is almost completely ready for all guests to enjoy. One of the things that you will notice right off the bat is how immersive the land is along with how vast and beautiful every single thing you see truly comes forth.

It is time to learn all of the important things to know about Pandora – The World of Avatar as you don’t want to miss anything. Once it has its grand opening on May 27, the area is going to be packed for months, so you’ll want to be prepared for all that is coming your way.

Avatar Flight of Passage

This is one of the two attractions in the new land at Walt Disney World, and it is…well, it is simply breathtaking. The main idea of the ride is that you will become one with a Na’vi guide and ride through the Valley of Mo’ara on the back of a banshee.

Believe it or not, that is exactly what it seems like you are doing.

The attraction is rather intense and for Disney fans, you can pretty much say it is like Epcot’s Soarin’ times 10. You will put on a pair of 3-D type glasses, sit on a contraption that looks like half of an exercise bike, be strapped in, and experience a ride on the back of a banshee.

Ride Information for Avatar Flight of Passage

Attraction height: Guests must be 44 inches (112 cm) or taller

Age interest: Kids, Tweens, Teens, Adults

Thrill level: Thrill Ride – Please note that this attraction is somewhat a simulator and it could affect those prone to motion sickness.

FastPass+ Offered: Yes

Na’vi River Journey

For those who want something a bit more toned down, there will be the slow-moving Na’vi River Journey. It is a boat ride through a river in Pandora that will give you an in-depth look at the heart of the Valley of Mo’ara.

This is a slow moving boat ride that has some of the most beautiful visuals you and the most amazing audio-animatronic you’ll ever see. Witness the Na’vi Shaman of Songs move around and sing to all guests as they sail past and deeper into the forest.

This attraction can be compared to the kind of attraction that it’s a small world, Frozen Ever After, or Pirates of the Caribbean is. You will not have to worry about any kind of motion sickness or fast movements whatsoever.

Ride Information for Na’Vi River Journey

Attraction height: No height requirement

Age interest: All Ages

Thrill level: Slow Ride

FastPass+ Offered: Yes

Dining in Pandora will be available, but there is no table-service location that will have you worrying about reservations. There is a drink stand called Pongu Pongu which will serve Avatar-themed drinks including frozen beverages and draft beer along with some snacks.

Satu’li Canteen

The quick-service location is unlike any other you’ll find at Walt Disney World as the food is centered on and focused around the Avatar theme. At the Satu’li Canteen, guests will find options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as shown on the official website of Walt Disney World.

For lunch and dinner, visitors will be able to create their own “Saut’li Bowl” which will include a protein, base, and choice of sauce. Options for children are also available as are some amazing desserts such as the Blueberry Cream Cheese Mousse which is essentially an awesome cheesecake.

While Pandora does not open for all guests for another two weeks, the previews are showing that Disney has truly gone all out here. They are looking to have guests encompassed by the World of Avatar which doesn’t physically take them out of Walt Disney World, but it does take them away from it.

Here are a few tips to think about and realize before heading to Pandora:

Guests can only get an advance FastPass+ selection for one attraction, and it is highly recommended that you get one for Avatar Flight of Passage.

The line for the Na’vi River Journey may seem long, but it moves extremely fast.

Windtraders Shop has great souvenirs including shirts, plush animals, hats, mugs, and eve interactive banshees. Don’t look for Disney merchandise as you won’t find any in Pandora.

Speaking of no Disney, you also won’t find any kind of Disney snacks and food items. Mickey Bars, Mickey Ice Cream sandwiches, and anything having to do with the “Head Mouse” are not to be found in Pandora.

Make sure to check out the area at night as it will take on a whole new look with the Bioluminescence that will make the plants and ground of Pandora come alive.

Pandora – The World of Avatar is something that many guests may immediately disregard because they didn’t like James Cameron’s movie or simply haven’t seen it. For those that feel that way, it is highly recommended that you disregard those feelings and head to Disney’s Animal Kingdom as soon as possible to experience Pandora. It is beautiful, amazing, unique, different, and just entirely worth the time of anyone visiting Walt Disney World after May 27.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]