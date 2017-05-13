Diane Lane Clarifies Negative ‘Justice League’ Comments

Diane Lane has quickly looked to clarify her recent comments that were perceived as an insult to the Justice League, after she accidentally declared that the upcoming installment to the DC Extended Universe wouldn’t be as good as Marvel’s The Avengers.

Following her remarks on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night, it was reported that Diane Lane had attacked the Justice League. However, after being approached by Comic Book, Diane Lane’s representatives cleared up her remarks and revealed what she actually meant to say.

“Diane meant ‘sorry to disappoint’ in reference to revealing anything concerning Justice League that is not already out in the public, and, was declining to comment on a film (Avengers) that she has not seen. She is thrilled to continue her role as Martha Kent, and appreciates your excitement for Justice League. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to clarify this.”

Diane Lane was forced to make the above statement following her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night. During her interview, Diane Lane was asked to divulge some spoilers for Justice league, before then being cheekily asked whether or not the film is better than The Avengers. Diane Lane’s blunt response was, “No and no. [laughs] Short but honest. I hate to disappoint.”

But rather than this being an example of Diane Lane biting the hand that feeds her and making derogatory comments about the upcoming blockbuster, it turns out just to have been a case of miscommunication. Which certainly makes more sense, because otherwise both Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe would have a civil war of their own on their hands.

Diane Lane has proven to be a vital cog in the DC Extended Universe machine, as she has popped up in both Man Of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice as Martha Kent, the mother to Clark Kent/Superman. But while her performance as the iconic matriarch has only received praise, there was one scene that she was heavily involved in that has drawn plenty of ire. This was, of course, the sequence in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice where the two titular superheroes decided to put aside their differences all because of the fact that their mothers share the same name.

While plenty of moviegoers had a problem with this sequence, Diane Lane did not. In fact, as the Inquisitr previously reported, during the Blu-ray and home entertainment extras for Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, the actress explained why, for her, the scene in question worked a treat.

“Superman and Batman certainly entered the superhero business from opposite roads, yet they have similar histories. There’s the loss of your original family, so they’re both orphans. And I don’t think Batman sees Superman as human until he realizes that he has a mother. And I think, when Batman makes the decision to rescue Martha, Superman’s mother, in a way he’s redeeming his own sense of powerlessness he had when he could not save his own mother.”

There’s still plenty more to come from Diane Lane as Martha Kent, though, as she will be reprising her role as the character in Justice League. It remains to be seen quite how substantial her part will be, though, as the blockbuster is going to be packed to the brim with superheroes. Not only does it primarily revolve around Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman helping to form the Justice League, which includes Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, but it will also see Henry Cavill’s Superman return from his supposed death at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. We’ll get to see how it depicts these events when Justice League is released on November 17.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros]