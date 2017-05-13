Miley Cyrus Reveals Blake Shelton’s Nickname Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Return: Why Gwen Stefani Will Love It

Miley Cyrus recently shared some interesting trivia about Blake Shelton. The “Malibu” singer is excited about returning to The Voice for Season 13 of the NBC singing competition, and she might manage to throw Blake off his game by referring to her fellow coach by his embarrassing high school nickname.

During a recent interview, Miley spilled the beans on who her team’s advisor is going to be on Season 13 of The Voice. According to the former Hannah Montana star, she’s going to make the show a family affair by asking her favorite mentor, Billy Ray Cyrus, to help her cultivate the next country music sensation. Miley desperately wants to get a few country singers on her team, and she’s hoping that bringing her famous father on board will help her woo some of them away from Blake Shelton.

“I asked my dad to be my mentor because I’ve loved him being my mega-mentor, so I want him to be [that] for the other kids as well,” Miley told Entertainment Tonight.

“AND I’m coming for Blake, so that’s why! I’m bringing in dad.”

Blake Shelton might find himself so starstruck by Miley Cyrus’ team advisor that he’ll find it hard to concentrate on coaching his own team. According to Miley, Blake was a massive Billy Ray Cyrus fan when he was younger, and he was especially fond of the song “Achy Breaky Heart.”

“By the way, they called Blake ‘Achy Blakey’ in high school, because he was such a Billy Ray fan. So, now I’m coming for him with the O.G.”

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will likely get a kick out of learning her cowboy beau’s old nickname, especially since it’s similar to what her kids call Blake. Gwen’s youngest son, 3-year-old Apollo, often refers to his mother’s boyfriend as “Blakey.”

Gwen Stefani won’t be joining Blake and Miley on Season 13 of The Voice, but fans can be sure that she’ll be cheering from the sidelines. Perhaps she’ll also keep digging up hilarious throwback photos of Blake for Adam Levine to laugh at. Back in March, Gwen found an old picture that proves that Blake really did idolize Miley’s dad when he was younger. As you can see, Blake’s totally rocking the “Achy Breaky” mullet.

Instead of competing against Gwen Stefani on The Voice, Miley Cyrus will have to fight new team leader Jennifer Hudson for the female singers who want female coaches. Miley already knows that the former American Idol star is going to be a formidable foe, saying that she’s heard Jennifer share some incredibly wise words about making it in the music industry.

“She goes, ‘Sometimes, you know, people can be as talented as they want, but if they don’t have a work ethic then you’re not going to make it,'” Miley shared. “And she’s like, ‘You’re only as great as you’re willing to work hard.'”

While Miley may admire Jennifer, it’s obvious that she still views Blake Shelton as her top competition on The Voice. During her recent interview with Billboard, she talked about her struggle to appeal to country music fans, and she also shared her plan to win them over. According to the “Wrecking Ball” singer, she’s hoping to ingratiate herself with the country music crowd by ditching her nipple pasties and becoming Blake’s new BFF on The Voice. Adam Levine probably isn’t going to like this.

“I’m down for hanging with Blake [Shelton],” Miley said of why she signed on for another season of The Voice.

“I actually want to take ­advantage of the fact that he’s there, [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a ­country artist.”

You can see if Miley Cyrus is successful in her bid to steal a few country music singers from Blake Shelton when The Voice Season 13 premieres this fall on NBC.

