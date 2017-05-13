WWE Rumors: The Shield Reunion Coming Soon? New WWE Poll Adds To The Speculation

With Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns together on the same brand, is it possible that WWE will give us a Shield reunion? At the moment, it’s still a long shot at best, but the signs seem to be adding up, as WWE tries to work its way out of the uncertainty caused by Braun Strowman’s recent injury.

On Friday, Sportskeeda dropped one arguable hint of a possible reunion sometime in the near future, as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had teamed up with each other, then cut a joint promo at a WWE Live event in Lille, France — a non-televised “house show.” The publication noted that this has been WWE’s way of getting around the elbow injury Braun Strowman suffered as he was feuding with Reigns — without the “Monster of Men” to feud with, “The Big Dog” now finds himself in tag team matches as part of house show main events, usually with former Shield ally Rollins as his partner. It’s not a Shield reunion per se, but Roman and Seth did get the win over the ad-hoc pairing of Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe at the French WWE Live show.

With Strowman expected to miss at least one to two months of action due to his injury, rumors are suggesting that Reigns will be feuding with either Wyatt or The Miz. The Inquisitr explained that the latter potential feud may possibly be Reigns’ chance to win his first Intercontinental Championship, assuming Miz beats Dean Ambrose for the title, as expected. But the fact that Roman has been tagging with Seth has sparked a lot of Shield reunion rumors, and chances are good that they may continue with the release of the results of a recent WWE poll.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE’s poll asking fans which legendary faction they’d like to see return or make a reunion had seen The Shield win it by a huge margin, with 57 percent of fans voting for the stable oftentimes referred to as the “Hounds of Justice” during their 2012-14 run together. Finishing a distant second was the Shawn Michaels and Triple H-led stable D-Generation X (15 percent), followed by Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall’s New World Order (9 percent), and the eight-man all-rookie stable from 2010, The Nexus (7 percent). Also receiving votes were Evolution (5 percent), The Four Horsemen (4 percent), and The Nation of Domination (3 percent).

Of course, winning a WWE poll on legendary factions does not guarantee a Shield reunion. But it’s not that farfetched a possibility, especially if WWE continues having Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins team up, and if Dean Ambrose is left with nothing to do, assuming he does lose his Intercontinental title to The Miz. What would be the purpose of such a rumored reunion?

As ComicBook wrote last month, the reunited Shield would need a common, powerful enemy to fight, possibly another super-faction like the aforementioned New World Order, or Triple H’s recent stable, The Authority. With Kevin Owens having moved to SmackDown Live via the Superstar Shakeup, that suggests HHH’s rumored faction (with Owens and Samoa Joe as members) may likely be on the backburner for the meantime.

ComicBook also suggested a Shield reunion as a way for Roman Reigns to win his feud against the then-uninjured Braun Strowman, but posited that Roman enlisting his former “brothers” Seth Rollins’ and Dean Ambrose’s help might make him look weak, which won’t look good if WWE really wants him to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, as long-rumored.

At the moment, there are also other variables in play, including a rumored Ambrose heel turn that will put him at odds with his fellow faction-mates in terms of alignment. This is something many fans have been looking forward to, with the general feeling being that Dean’s “Lunatic Fringe” character has become stale as a babyface, as WrestleZone opined.

The way things are looking right now, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are still their own men with distinct characters and rivalries – formerly “brothers” in the same faction, they just happen to be three men working a babyface role, with the Rollins/Reigns partnership a likely stopgap brought on by the Braun Strowman injury. Given all the rumors and reports we’ve analyzed, a Shield reunion is still unlikely in the near future. But especially at this point, it’s not impossible.

