“Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller Is Going To Jail And The Cast, Crew Is Happy About It

Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller is going to jail and you would think that, despite her “tough love” approach with her students in the past, that all of the cast and crew would have some sympathy for her. But that’s not the case. In fact, as Us Weekly reports, some members of the cast and crew of the Lifetime show think that its former star should have gotten more time in the clink.

“In general the cast and crew of Dance Moms aren’t at all sad that Abby was sentenced. Many think she deserves it. They do not like Abby,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Many actually think she deserves a bigger sentence.”

Abby Lee was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and failing to declare $120,000 of Australian currency that she brought into the US. She was indicted on 20 counts of fraud in 2015. As Refinery29 reports, Abby has 45 days to admit herself to a correctional facility. She was also has to pay a fine of $40,000 and $120,000 for the currency violation.

“A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title,” she said of her impending sentence during a recent interview with Good Morning America. “We’re just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Abby Lee left Dance Moms n March and was replaced by former Dancing With The Stars pro dancer, Cheryl Burke. The source told Us Weekly that the cast of Dance Moms like Cheryl a lot better than Abby.

In her Good Morning America interview, Abby chose to focus on the bright side of her prison sentence and what she plans to do when she’s in the slammer.

“[I hope to] be a smarter businesswoman and also to worry about myself,” she added. “I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars. I didn’t have any children of my own. These were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids.”

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is going to prison https://t.co/FI8dsMValB pic.twitter.com/UkusJ441vc — Variety (@Variety) May 10, 2017

There’s an interesting story behind the way Abby Lee Miller got caught. She filed for bankruptcy in 2010 but the judge presiding over the case raised alarm bells after viewing an episode of Dance Moms. It soon became clear that Abby had not added her salary from the show to her bankruptcy filing. That realization led to the launch of an investigation into her earnings from her show which revealed that Abby had hidden more than $755,000 from the court.

#DanceMoms star Abby Lee Miller gets a year in prison https://t.co/F05OFsJfG1 pic.twitter.com/JHqNOtw4N9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 9, 2017

“I went from being a dance teacher from Pittsburgh who never ran a family business, who never did the books, who never wrote the checks out [because] my dad was there, he had my back,” Miller said in an interview with People Magazine last month. “When he died, I had these temporary people in there, now we’re finding out that money was going right and left — and I didn’t know that.”

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Abby Lee Miller Talks Prison: It’s Showtime For ‘Dance Moms’ Star, ‘Year And A Day Sounds Like A Movie Title’

How To Survive In Prison: Rules Abby Lee Miller (And You) Will Need To Follow If You’re Sent To The Clink

Abby Lee Miller: Dance Moms Star Reveals Why She Is Afraid Of Going To Prison, What Scares Her Most

Abby Lee Miller Hints At Return To ‘Dance Moms’ Following Her Eventual Release From Jail

‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Slapped With Code Violation For Leaving House In Unsanitary Conditions

Former ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Slammed For Seemingly Celebrating Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Sentence On Social Media

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]