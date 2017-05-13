‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Her Graduation From Delaware State University

Kailyn Lowry may be at the center of a whole mess of controversy recently, but she now has one thing none of the other Teen Moms do: a four-year degree. No matter what anyone says about Kail, they can’t say that she hasn’t worked hard to obtain a degree, and as a single mom of three, that is no small feat.

The young mother says it took her six years to finish her degree, but she isn’t stressing about the added time it took her. During that time, she’s been married, divorced and given birth, which is hard enough to do without the added stress of classes and homework.

The proud graduate celebrated in a ceremony today with her friends and family. The Teen Mom 2 star earned her bachelors degree in Mass Communications from Delaware State University, and she was positively beaming with pride at her success today. No doubt, the young mom deserves to enjoy every minute of it, as she has been the center of a ton of drama recently.

Kailyn Lowry opened up on her blog about all of the trials and tribulations she went through in order to finally get her BA.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years. Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family,” she penned.

The soon-to-be mom of three did an adorable photoshoot with her sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, to celebrate her achievement.

Hopefully Kailyn Lowry enjoys her day and doesn’t let recent issues mire her good day.

The Teen Mom 2 star caused a stir when she announced she was pregnant shortly after divorcing ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The fact that he wasn’t the father of the baby caused even more of a shockwave throughout the Teen Mom fandom.

Kailyn Lowry finally revealed that the father of her baby was a friend from Delaware State University named Chris Lopez. She kept his identity under wraps for several months stating that she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in the baby’s life. But after getting frustrated with tabloids suggesting that she didn’t even know who fathered her child, she finally tweeted that Chris Lopez had fathered her baby.

The pair, however, maintain that both are single at the moment. Kailyn Lowry got herself into some hot water with Lopez and ex-husband Javi Marroquin this past weekend when she attended the MTV Movie and TV awards in Los Angeles. The young mother was photographed chilling in bed with a friend named DJ and several people assumed that the two were romantically linked.

Both Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez slammed her for the photo, saying it was disgusting and that they felt bad for their children. However, Kailyn Lowry and her friend DJ remain firm that they are just friends.

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth in just a couple of months. She has revealed to fans that she doesn’t know the baby’s sex and is waiting to be surprised. Kail and several of her friends have come together to prepare a gender neutral grey nursery, though she admits that it is a little masculine looking as boys are all she knows.

She has recently shared a few grey pieces she’s bought her new little one, in addition to a few bows, “in case it’s a girl.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]