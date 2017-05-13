Kylie Jenner Promises To ‘Show The World The Real Kylie’ On Reality Show, Then Poses As A Barbie Doll

Kylie Jenner threatens to put “the real Kylie” on display in her new reality show, while putting on display her not-so-plastic booty in a new photoshoot inspired by the iconic Barbie doll.

Kylie Jenner took to social media on Thursday to remind her 175 million followers about the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, a reality show titled Life of Kylie – and share an exclusive first look at the eight-part, half-hour docuseries, according to USA Today.

Kylie Jenner grabbed the media’s attention on Thursday for two reasons: firstly for promoting a 30-second clip offering the first glimpse of Life of Kylie, which is set to premiere on E! on July 6, and secondly for flaunting her sexy Barbie inspired look for Flaunt magazine.

It’s been ten years since the Kardashian-Jenner family married itself with TV on the E! network, and now Kylie Jenner is splitting her reality TV journey into two roads: KUWTK and the upcoming Life of Kylie, in which the beauty mogul threatens to reveal her real, true self.

Kylie Jenner, who is being dubbed in the new Life of Kylie teaser as a “pop culture icon,” insists in the new clip bustling with neon lights that people do not know her despite growing up on camera.

“There’s an image that I have to keep up with. Then there’s me. Kylie.”

In what seems like a direct invitation to her massive social media fanbase, which has spent years liking her photos and posts, to watch her new reality show Life of Kylie to actually get to know what Kylie Jenner is like in real life, the reality star warned viewers beforehand that “Nobody has the perfect life.”

A first look at my docu-series #LifeofKylie is out now! pic.twitter.com/cQI7upbkrB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 11, 2017

But with the release of the highly-anticipated original docuseries about Kylie Jenner’s life came the hot and seductive Barbie inspired photoshoot.

While the photoshoot for Flaunt magazine has nothing to do with Life of Kylie, the new Barbie inspired photos offer a new look at Kylie Jenner, who puts on display her glistening legs and butt.

Kylie Jenner, who is no stranger to switching her hair color from brunette to blonde, channeled one of the most famous blondes: Barbie doll. The Life of Kylie star flaunted her blonde, sexy look for the magazine’s new Cadence Issue, according to People magazine.

Kylie Jenner cosplays as Barbie in a new shoot: https://t.co/KTPtMFxzBl pic.twitter.com/8XVWuWvb76 — MTV (@MTV) May 11, 2017

For the photoshoot, Kylie Jenner wore a waist-length platinum blonde wig and posed in front of photographer Brandon Forbes like a true Barbie – though this time without her Ken.

Just months ago, there would have been no doubt that Kylie Jenner and Tyga were a great Barbie and Ken couple, but the duo recently broke up, and the Life of Kylie star seemingly has a new Ken in her life, Travis Scott.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months in Kylie Jenner’s personal life, but it’s been an even more whirlwind decade for the Jenner-Kardashian family since the debut of their KUWTK reality show on E!

But the Kardashian-Jenner family is certainly losing its once-tight grip on TV dominance, as their reality TV series showed its lowest ratings ever.

The details ???? i still can't believe I got to wear this dress last night. Thank you @Versace #metgala2017 pic.twitter.com/BKJrsoRXi1 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 2, 2017

While Kylie Jenner is certainly hoping to reverse the gloomy trend with the debut of Life of Kylie on July 6 – and she even offers a Barbie photoshoot to help fuel anticipation – KUWTK will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in October.

And while Life of Kylie could help revive the family’s success on TV, the KUWTK latest spin-off series, Rob & Chyna – that details the personal life of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna who seemingly got back together again after their split – turned out to be a disaster.

Despite less than one million viewers watching the Rob & Chyna finale, in which Chyna gave birth to their daughter Dream, the reality TV series was renewed for Season 2.

Life of Kylie has a promising future, as social media users seem to love watch Kylie Jenner make pouty kissy faces and lip sync to songs on her Snapchat account. But is it “the real Kylie”?

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]