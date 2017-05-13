Barry Needs Captain Cold’s Help In ‘The Flash’ Season 3 Episode 22 Promo

With two episodes left, The Flash Season 3 is closing in on an explosive finale. Captain Cold, played by Wentworth Miller, returns in Episode 22 and Barry needs his help. In the latest episode, Tracey Brand was working on a trap for Savitar while Team Flash’s horrible plan leaves both Savitar and Barry without their memory.

Tracey reveals that she needs a power energy source more powerful than the sun. The episode ends with King Shark spotted protecting the energy source. The promo features Barry and Leonard Snart, also known as Captain Cold, working together to get the energy source.

The last we saw of King Shark, he was re-incarcerated by A.R.G.U.S. and Lyla Diggle stated that she will help find a cure. However, he is seen protecting the alien technology in the facility after it was promised his abilities will not be exploited. Captain Cold also died in Legends ofTomorrow and was featured in the episode when Barry went into the speed force to save Wally West.

Killer Frost and Vibe will battle it out and the promo shows Wally being attacked by Savitar. Watch the short teaser above.

The synopsis for The Flash Season 3 Episode 22 is as follows.

“With only 24 hours left until Savitar murders Iris (Candice Patton), Barry (Grant Gustin) struggles to save the woman he loves and makes the choice to use any means necessary to do so. Realizing he has one option left to save her, The Flash turns to Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) for help.”

Barry explains that Savitar’s power comes from pain and loss. Joe goes on to describe the speedster as a deeply wounded soul that bears a resemblance to the look Barry had on the day he lost his mother. A worried Barry tells Iris that he is worried about what he has to become to defeat Savitar.

Many fans are speculating as to why Savitar needs Killer Frost. She may also be the key to defeating Savitar as she showed a glimpse of her humanity in the latest episode as she left S.T.A.R. labs as Team Flash tried to convince Caitlyn to come back and Julian said he loved her.

The Flash producer Andrew Kreisberg spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the big Savitar reveal.

“Those scenes that are coming up over the next few episodes, as everyone gets a real glimpse of this person, it’s this mixture of both horror and sadness,” Kreisberg continues.

“His visage is obviously very upsetting — seeing the scar and the milky white eye, but also seeing the person that you love be so twisted. Barry Allen, who probably has the gentlest soul of all of the characters in the Arrowverse, to just see how far he could fall, he’s both terrifying, but it’s also heartbreaking.”

Savitar reveals how he came to be and it explains why he wants to kill Iris. Barry creates time remnants to stop Savitar and he manages to kill almost all of them apart from one, which becomes Savitar. The time remnant that will become Savitar was shunned by Team Flash because he is not the real Barry. He goes on to create his “god of speed” alter ego. Savitar needs something else from Barry but has not revealed what it is.

Perhaps Savitar already knows that Barry will attempt to steal the alien technology from A.R.G.U.S. Savitar has been right so for as he comes from the future. We will have to tune in next week to find out.

Will Team Flash be able to save Iris? How will Barry defeat Savitar?

